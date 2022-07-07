New York Health Welcomes John Gil, MD
Rocky Point, NY, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Family Medicine physician John Gil, MD. He will be practicing at 333 NY-25A #40, Rocky Point, NY 11778. He is the fifth physician to join the practice's primary care division this year. NY Health’s internal medicine physician Dr. Shoba Menon will also be joining Dr. Gil in Rocky Point.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Gil to the NY Health family,” said Rohit Reejsinghani, DO, FACP, MBA Executive Director of NY Health.” Dr. Gil will complement our practice with his years of experience and reputation in the community.”
Dr. Gil has been a solo practitioner of Rocky Point Medical Care for 32 years. He received his Doctorate of Medicine at Stony Brook School of Medicine and completed his residency in Family Medicine at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. Dr. Gil is currently the school physician for many school districts.
In his spare time, Dr. Gil enjoys spending time with his family and dogs, traveling, exercising, and is an avid sports fan.
“I look forward to working with the wonderful people at New York Health who offer expanded services and continue to care for my established and new patients,” said Dr. Gil.
To make an appointment, please call 631-758-7003. For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Gil to the NY Health family,” said Rohit Reejsinghani, DO, FACP, MBA Executive Director of NY Health.” Dr. Gil will complement our practice with his years of experience and reputation in the community.”
Dr. Gil has been a solo practitioner of Rocky Point Medical Care for 32 years. He received his Doctorate of Medicine at Stony Brook School of Medicine and completed his residency in Family Medicine at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. Dr. Gil is currently the school physician for many school districts.
In his spare time, Dr. Gil enjoys spending time with his family and dogs, traveling, exercising, and is an avid sports fan.
“I look forward to working with the wonderful people at New York Health who offer expanded services and continue to care for my established and new patients,” said Dr. Gil.
To make an appointment, please call 631-758-7003. For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com.
Contact
New York HealthContact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Categories