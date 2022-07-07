New York Health Welcomes W. Tyler Whitmire, MD
Cutchogue, NY, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce the addition of W. Tyler Whitmire, MD. Dr. Whitmire is board certified in Internal Medicine and will be practicing at 32645 Main Road, Suite 7-8, Cutchogue, NY 11935, and 6144 Rte 25A, Wading River, NY.
Dr. Whitmire is dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive medical care. “I want to empower my patients to lead an all-around healthier lifestyle,” Dr. Whitmire said. His clinical interest in Obesity Medicine will help patients implement lifestyle improvements toward better health.
Dr. Whitmire’s passion for science and continued learning led him to pursue a career in medicine from a young age. A native of Missouri, Dr. Whitmire is excited to join NY Health's primary care division to plant roots near his family and establish long-term relationships with his patients.
He will work closely with his colleague and mentor, Dr. Vishnudat Seodat, who helped shape his career as a physician, having been a former patient of his.
Dr. Whitmire received his Doctor of Medicine from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine. Following his MD, he completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Temple University and served as Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine.
He enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, playing soccer and the drums, watching The Office, and exercising.
To make an appointment with Dr. Whitmire, please call 631-758-7003. For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com.
About NY Health
At NY Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.
Categories