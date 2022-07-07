Hispanic Unity of Florida Receives $100,000 Grant from Share Our Strength to Promote the Child Tax Credit and Support Extended Tax Services
No-Cost, Expert Tax Preparation - Including Amended Returns – for Eligible Individuals in Broward County Through Mid-October
Miami, FL, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF), Broward County’s largest nonprofit serving multi-cultural working families for 40 years, recently received a $100,000 grant from Share Our Strength, a national anti-hunger organization, to provide extended expert tax services at no cost, and support outreach and enrollment efforts, allowing families to claim the full benefits of the Child Tax Credit (CTC).
The CTC, a refundable tax credit worth up to $3,600 per child under age 17, is designed to help families make ends meet and offset the costs of child-rearing expenses, including food, housing, transportation, healthcare, clothing, childcare, education, and other necessities. To be eligible, a child must have an Social Security Number (SSN), but a parent or caregiver is only required to have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to claim the credit for the eligible child.
This tax credit will not change the amounts from any other Federal benefits such as Medicaid, SNAP (formerly food stamps), SSI, or others. Claiming this tax credit will not affect immigration status, ability to get a green card, or future eligibility for immigration benefits. Use of tax credits is not considered in a “public charge” determination by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
HUF is part of Broward Tax Pro – a coalition of three dozen community partners, with funders including the Children’s Services Council of Broward and the United Way of Broward – which has provided no-cost tax preparation services to thousands of Broward County residents for more than a decade.
Broward Tax Pro is currently offering free tax preparation services - including assistance with amended returns and the CTC - to families and individuals who earn up to $66,000 per year. Broward Tax Pro is open through mid-October at three Broward locations:
City of Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W Commercial Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33351
Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Hispanic Unity of Florida, 5811 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021
For service hours or to make an appointment, call 954-964-8884 or visit VITAtaxesfree.org.
HUF offers comprehensive services in English and Spanish to help families improve their finances with application assistance for food assistance (SNAP), affordable health insurance, employment services, and asset building programs including first-time homebuyers, small business education, and others. To learn more, call 954-964-8884 or visit hispanicunity.org.
About Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF)
HUF was founded in 1982 by community leaders to guide newcomers to the U.S. on their journey to their American dream and to ease the acculturation process. Today, HUF is Broward County’s largest 501(c) (3) dedicated to the immigrant population. With 12 programs and more than 30 services offered in three languages, this agency serves South Florida’s diverse community. Since its inception 40 years ago, HUF has helped more than 500,000 individuals.
About Share Our Strength
At Share Our Strength, we're ending hunger and poverty – in the United States and abroad. Through proven, effective campaigns like No Kid Hungry and Cooking Matters, we connect people who care to ideas that work.
