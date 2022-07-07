The Riverside County Workforce Development Board Honors Awardees of the 2022 Jamil Dada Character Excellence Youth Awards
The Riverside County Workforce Development Board will be honoring ten (10) awardees of the 2022 Jamil Dada Character Excellence Youth Awards on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at March Field Air Museum.
Riverside, CA, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Riverside County Workforce Development Board will be honoring ten (10) awardees of the 2022 Jamil Dada Character Excellence Youth Awards on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at March Field Air Museum. This event will celebrate Riverside County youth who have shown exemplary character while overcoming some of life’s most significant challenges. According to the Chair of the Riverside County Workforce Development Board, Patrick Ellis, “The success of our youth is the success of our future. By celebrating our youth through the Character Excellence Awards, we encourage all youth in our County to build a better tomorrow despite challenges they may face.”
Awardees receive educational scholarship funds, legislative certificates, and recognition at the awards event. This year’s awardees include:
1. Angie Cortez Ramos, Rubidoux Youth Opportunity Center
2. Brianna Espino, Indio Youth Opportunity Center
3. Chandler Gibbens, Rubidoux Youth Opportunity Center
4. Jasson Ruiz, Moreno Valley Youth Opportunity Center
5. Kaine Spurlin, Hemet Youth Opportunity Center
6. Monnaje McCorley, Hemet Youth Opportunity Center
7. Samantha Gonzalez, Lake Elsinore Youth Opportunity Center
8. Sierra Alvarez, Indio Youth Opportunity Center
9. Ulysses Aguilar, Lake Elsinore Youth Opportunity Center
10. Zayla Overton, Perris Youth Opportunity Center
In spite of their difficult and sometimes tragic situations, these young people have been identified as leaders in their communities, determined to earn a high school diploma, and/or in pursuit of a post-secondary education. Each awardee is recognized for exemplifying two or more of the Six Pillars of Character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship.
The 2022 award event will be hosted by Mistress of Ceremony, Syeda Jafri, renowned Disc Jockey with 96.7 KCAL. The evening’s keynote speaker will be Mr. Kenneth Clark, linebacker with the NFL's Green Bay Packers. National, state and local leaders will provide remarks and words of inspiration, and the evening will culminate in award recognition to celebrate these amazing youth.
For more information, registration, sponsorship or donation, please contact Riverside County Works, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit subsidiary of the Riverside County Workforce Development, by email at RiversideCountyWorks@rivco.org or by visiting: 2022jdyouthawards.eventbrite.com
Awardees receive educational scholarship funds, legislative certificates, and recognition at the awards event. This year’s awardees include:
1. Angie Cortez Ramos, Rubidoux Youth Opportunity Center
2. Brianna Espino, Indio Youth Opportunity Center
3. Chandler Gibbens, Rubidoux Youth Opportunity Center
4. Jasson Ruiz, Moreno Valley Youth Opportunity Center
5. Kaine Spurlin, Hemet Youth Opportunity Center
6. Monnaje McCorley, Hemet Youth Opportunity Center
7. Samantha Gonzalez, Lake Elsinore Youth Opportunity Center
8. Sierra Alvarez, Indio Youth Opportunity Center
9. Ulysses Aguilar, Lake Elsinore Youth Opportunity Center
10. Zayla Overton, Perris Youth Opportunity Center
In spite of their difficult and sometimes tragic situations, these young people have been identified as leaders in their communities, determined to earn a high school diploma, and/or in pursuit of a post-secondary education. Each awardee is recognized for exemplifying two or more of the Six Pillars of Character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship.
The 2022 award event will be hosted by Mistress of Ceremony, Syeda Jafri, renowned Disc Jockey with 96.7 KCAL. The evening’s keynote speaker will be Mr. Kenneth Clark, linebacker with the NFL's Green Bay Packers. National, state and local leaders will provide remarks and words of inspiration, and the evening will culminate in award recognition to celebrate these amazing youth.
For more information, registration, sponsorship or donation, please contact Riverside County Works, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit subsidiary of the Riverside County Workforce Development, by email at RiversideCountyWorks@rivco.org or by visiting: 2022jdyouthawards.eventbrite.com
Contact
Riverside County Workforce DevelopmentContact
Leslie Trainor
(951) 955-6615
www.rivcoworkforce.com
1325 Spruce Street, Suite 110
Riverside CA 92507
Leslie Trainor
(951) 955-6615
www.rivcoworkforce.com
1325 Spruce Street, Suite 110
Riverside CA 92507
Categories