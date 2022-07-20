Lithuania-Based Oxus.AI Partners with International Development Norway to Bring Advanced Speech Analytics to Sales and Customer Support Teams Across the World

Oxus.AI, a startup developing a speech analytics suite for sales teams working in any language, has partnered with International Development Norway. The AI tool developed will help sales and customer support teams to analyse 100% of calls they're making, which will allow for timely feedback and improvement. The main goal of the company is to make its tool adaptable to any language, and not just well-resourced ones (like English and French).