Premium Fresh Meal Prep Company, The Good Prep, Forms Partnership with Ultimate Performance

Premium fresh food meal prep company The Good Prep (TGP) is delighted to announce a new partnership with the world’s only global personal training business, Ultimate Performance (U.P.). The partnership will see meal prep service The Good Prep, based in Heaton Mersey, Stockport, delivers nutritious, healthy, additive-free meals to U.P.’s clients across the UK. Nutrition and fitness are synonymous – they are the two essential factors needed to live a genuinely healthy lifestyle.