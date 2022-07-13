The Niles Foundation's HFP Receives Grant to Improve Healthy Food Access in Local Community

The Halo Food Project was among 134 grantees announced today as receiving financial assistance awards through the 2021 round of America’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative’s (HFFI) Targeted Small Grants Program. Funding for the HFFI grants program is provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill. The 134 projects received a total of $22.6 million in financial assistance awards.