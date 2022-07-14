Rockwall Oasis Pickleball Club Set to Become the Largest Pickleball Facility in the State of Texas
Keller, TX, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Oasis Pickleball Club (Rockwall, TX) solidifies the Dallas Metroplex as the State’s pickleball capitol by its recent conversion from tennis to all pickleball. Once complete, the facility will boast 42 permanent pickleball courts, including 8 covered courts and 2 championship courts with stadium seating, by far the largest pickleball facility in the State of Texas. The Club will celebrate by hosting the AloeMD Summer Slam Pickleball Tournament, July 22-24, which includes a celebrity/pro demo at 7:00pm on July 22, headlined by NBA Hall of Fame Legend and pickleball aficionado, Rick Barry.
Transformation of the Oasis into Dallas’ pickleball Mecca is the vision of the Club’s owner, Darren Rak. “When we opened the Oasis back in 2012, it was all tennis. Over the years interest in tennis has declined and now, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world. After we hosted the Pro Pickleball Association’s (PPA) Texas Open last Fall and saw the tremendous turnout, the decision to convert to pickleball was easy.” Indeed, pickleball is the world’s fastest growing sport with 4.8 million players in the US in 2021, according to the 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) Single Sport Report on Pickleball. This 14.8% growth from 2020 to 2021 follows on the heels of 21.3% growth the previous year and contributes to a 11.5% average annual growth rate over the past 5 years. Mr. Rak’s decision has paid off with year over year memberships nearly doubling.
It’s not just racquet centers who are cashing in on pickleball - equipment manufacturers, consumer product companies, and retailers are scrambling to take advantage of this booming market. Chris Hardy, CEO of the Dallas-based company AloeMD and host of the tournament explains, “We decided to launch our flagship pain and sports recovery cream into pickleball earlier this year because we recognized this as a perhaps, once in a lifetime market opportunity.” Hardy continues, “Once we got into this sport, we have found that pickleball is so much more. It is incredibly fun, easy to learn, and a sport for the entire family. It does not take long to become proficient enough to enjoy, it’s highly addictive, and it’s great for your health. And the community is tremendous, I have met so many great people over the last 6 months that simply love the sport and want to see it grow.”
Pickleball was created in 1965 in the Seattle area and is a cross between tennis, badminton, and ping pong played on a court that is about a quarter the size of a tennis court. For more information regarding the Oasis Pickleball Club or the AloeMD Summer Slam Tournament, please contact:
Miranda Forbes
Director of Pickleball
Oasis Pickleball Club
Tel.: 972.772.7768
Email: director@oasistennis.com
Contact
HW&B Enterprises, LLC/AloeMDContact
Jillian Corley
305-219-6470
www.aloemd.com
