Roofing Remains Launches Roof Evaluation Services in Idaho
With triple-digit heat, homeowners may find that their roofing is suffering from the extreme temperature causing shingles to roll or lift up. Roofing Remains launches service to come and inspect roofs to determine the best course of action.
Meridian, ID, July 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- July and August can be extremely hot. This year is no difference. With temperatures shoring and reaching daily triple digit temperatures, some roofs are demonstrating heat strain.
Roofing Remains, LLC, located in Meridian, Idaho, launches a program for homeowners. Roof inspections will help determine the best course of action to take now or in the future.
Replacing an entire roof is costly. With a timely inspection by Roofing Remains, damaged shingles, lifted shingles, or other concerns may be able to be repaired preventing further damage.
Roofing shingles can hold up under temperatures of 160 degrees Fahrenheit for up to five hours. They are designed to cope with direct sunlight. Extreme heat will soften the asphalt shingles and can cause them to fall apart because the UV light breaks down the asphalt used to make the shingles.
With the launch of the new service, Roofing Remains, LLC is confident they can assess the homeowners roofing needs and come up a doable plan to rectify any concerns.
For further information, contact them at roofingremains.com/.
