Lambert Pawn Announces a New Program to Buy or Pawn Anything of Value
Gas prices are soaring, and paychecks don't cover what they once did. Lambert Pawn announced they have a new program to buy or loan on anything of value to help consumers.
La Habra, CA, July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Go into the grocery store or to the gas pump and consumers will pay more this year than they did last year for the same products. Families are having difficulty making their paycheck cover all their bills.
Lambert Pawn announced that their new program allows them to consider loaning or buying almost anything of value. This announcement is in response to the increased need for quick cash to make it through to the next payday or to address an emergency.
In addition, first-time borrowers can get a free loan for up to four months. Proud to serve the communities of Whittier, Rowland Heights, El Rancho, Hacienda Heights, La Habra Heights, East Whittier and La Habra, CA, Lambert Pawn wants consumers to know there is no amount of money that is too small or too large for the company to assist with.
With the expanded business program that reaches first time borrower and return customers, Lambert Pawn is hopeful they can assist consumers with an alternative financial option. Bank loans take time to get approved and you have to qualify for the loan. At Lambert Pawn, there is no waiting or qualification, just a state issued ID.
For more information, visit: www.lambertpawn.com.
Contact
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
Categories