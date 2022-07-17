Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced They Have a New Service to Test Precious Metals While Customers Wait
Idaho Pawn and Gold, with three locations in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa, Idaho, announced they would test precious metals while customers wait. The store owns a Thermo DXL tester for non-intrusive precious metal testing.
Meridian, ID, July 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Idaho Pawn and Gold is proud to announce they have the Thermo DXL Tester, a non-intrusive precious metal testing machine with X-ray spectrometer technology.
What this means for the consumer is the experts at the store will test precious metals while the consumer waits. All services completed are 100% transparent.
With an increase in counterfeit products, consumers need to have a place they can go to and trust that what they are being told is honest. The testing machine at Idaho Pawn and Gold makes it possible to examine all precious metals beneath the surface of the metal. The machine is complemented by Idaho Pawn and Gold having a Sigma Metalytics Verifier PMV for bullion testing.
Idaho Pawn and Gold have experts to help consumers buy, sell, or pawn all items of value in the Treasure Valley. The new announcement provides consumers with confidence knowing their precious metals are tested.
For more information, contact Idaho Pawn and Gold at: pawnidaho.com/
What this means for the consumer is the experts at the store will test precious metals while the consumer waits. All services completed are 100% transparent.
With an increase in counterfeit products, consumers need to have a place they can go to and trust that what they are being told is honest. The testing machine at Idaho Pawn and Gold makes it possible to examine all precious metals beneath the surface of the metal. The machine is complemented by Idaho Pawn and Gold having a Sigma Metalytics Verifier PMV for bullion testing.
Idaho Pawn and Gold have experts to help consumers buy, sell, or pawn all items of value in the Treasure Valley. The new announcement provides consumers with confidence knowing their precious metals are tested.
For more information, contact Idaho Pawn and Gold at: pawnidaho.com/
Contact
Idaho Pawn & GoldContact
Samuel Reading
208-487-8003
https://pawnidaho.com
Samuel Reading
208-487-8003
https://pawnidaho.com
Categories