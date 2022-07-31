Pacific Beach Pawn and Jewelry Announces Enhanced Gold Buying Services in Pacific Beach, CA

The gold spot price has gone up and down. Consumers are positioning themselves to buy gold and other precious metals while the price is lower than it was in the Spring, hopeful for a rebound of the price when they can resell it for a profit. PB Pawn and Jewelry announce they have enhanced gold and precious metal buying services to assist customers in Pacific Beach and surrounding areas.