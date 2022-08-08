Daily Flash Latino Launches Nationally September 3 - Nationally Syndicated News and Entertainment Television Show Designed for American-Latino Audience
Daily Flash Latino, Syndicated TV Show Designed for American-Latino Audience Launches Nationally on September 3
Orlando, FL, August 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Beginning September 3, KSA Entertainment will launch Daily Flash Latino, a nationally distributed entertainment, lifestyle, and trending news show designed for an American-Latino audience.
Daily Flash Latino’s hosts Jessica Reyes and Gian-Paul Lopez will offer a fresh perspective on the latest entertainment news, celebrity gossip, fashion, health, wellness, and more, in both English and Spanish.
Produced by KSA Entertainment and distributed by Telco Productions, Daily Flash Latino will feature a mix of editorial and sponsored content.
The program, available in 30 and 60-minute formats, will air nationwide in 45 markets including all of the top-10 cities, with an emphasis on the largest Hispanic and Latino populations in California, Texas, Florida, New York and Arizona. Daily Flash Latino will air Saturdays at 1p ET/10a PT across LATV Network, the only remaining Latino-owned TV network in the Hispanic television space. Daily Flash Latino will also be available on OTT platform Binge. Additional clearances will be announced in the coming months.
Daily Flash Latino was developed after the success of Daily Flash, KSA Entertainment’s lifestyle trend show, which launched in 2017, and currently airs across 85% of the US, as well as multiple OTT platforms, including STIRR.
Commenting on the launch of Daily Flash Latino, General Manager Sharon Weiler-Conrad said, “The expansion of Daily Flash into the Hispanic market is a natural next step in the evolution of the brand. The Census Bureau population estimates there are 60.5 million Hispanics living in the United States and we wanted to make sure that we serve that population not only on Broadcast but on streaming platforms. Our goal is to authentically build, connect and celebrate the diverse Hispanic audience.”
Host Jessica Reyes is a is a veteran radio and television personality with radio stops in Southwest Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Tampa, Orlando, Los Angeles, and Miami. Previously, she was the entertainment and weather reporter for the nationally syndicated television show The Daily Buzz. Newcomer Gian-Paul Lopez was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Miami and Dallas before making Orlando his home.
Featured segments will celebrate history and culture, including “¡Mi Gente, My People!” a segment on must-watch entertainment featuring Hispanic actors/actresses; “Leyendas,” Latin legends paving the way for others, “Dale Like O No,” discussing trending social media stories; “El Tok Del Día,” on TikTok trends; “Que Dicen Las Estrellas” horoscopes, “Caliente!” the top story of the day, and more.
Daily Flash Latino will also have robust presence on social media:
Instagram: @dailyflashlatino
Facebook: @dailyflashlatino
Twitter: @dflashlatino
TikTok: @dailyflashlatino
LinkedIn: @dailyflashlatino
About KSA Entertainment LLC:
KSA Entertainment produces and provides entertaining, uplifting and timely original content to broadcast, cable and streaming platforms in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. Current programs include Daily Flash, Daily Flash Latino, Flash Fitness and Life, Love, Shopping.
Contacts:
Sales/Sponsorships:
Sharon Weiler-Conrad, sharonw@dailyflashshow.com 314-306-3178
Liz Labrasca, Liz@dailyflashshow.com 312-385-0536
Editorial Content/Guest Bookings:
Hugo Arenas, hugo@dailyflashshow.com 310-988-5695
Telco Productions/Distribution:
Alex Paen, apaen@telcoproductions.com 310-828-4003
Press:
Jessica Bellucci, jessica@belluccimedia.com
