Parker Pawn & Jewelry Announced They Were Nationally Recognized for Fair Business Practices and Professionalism 2022
Parker Pawn & Jewelry, Located in Fayetteville, NC was recently recognized as the award winner for 2022 as a pawn shop with fair business practices and professionalism.
Fayetteville, NC, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It should come as no surprise that Parker Pawn & Jewelry was nationally recognized for fair business practices and professionalism for 2022.
Parker Pawn & Jewelry started serving Fayetteville, NC and surrounding communities in 1955. Since then, they have grown into the community focused pawnshop they are today. They have 3 stores and years of experience. They give back to the communities through their volunteer efforts with the Fayetteville City Police Special Olympics of NC, Fayetteville Urban Ministries Food Bank, Special Olympics of North Carolina, and more.
They are beyond proud they received the award. They provide full pawn services at all three of their locations. In the world today it is important to work with business that have exemplary business practices and professionalism. Promoting honest businesses will encourage better business practices for all business.
To find out more, visit: www.parkerpawn.com.
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
