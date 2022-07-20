Conscious Governance TV Provides Free High Performance Governance Videos
This Conscious Governance TV online resource provides free access to all Directors and senior executives who know their Board could be even more effective than it is but are unsure of what steps they can take. Based on interactions with many thousands of Board Directors across the globe, the Producers have created short, succinct video streams that focus on the key practical steps that Directors and senior executives can action to assist themselves and their Board to get to the next level.
Malvern, Australia, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Conscious Governance TV, Free-to-air unlimited access to short, impactful video sessions with a perspective on governance you haven’t heard before.
www.consciousgovernancetv.com
Conscious Governance TV is a creation of Chutisa Bowman and Steven Bowman. They have created the related topics in a really easy to understand way, with short and sharp real world delivery. Directors can use the videos to fine-tune their own skills, and use them with their Board to raise some general issues about governance, in particularly being strategic.
About the producers
Chutisa and Steven Bowman are internationally renowned advisors on strategy, risk, leadership, governance and creating a culture of strategic awareness at Board and senior executive levels.
Chutisa has extensively studied consciousness, creativity and business and has held senior corporate positions in large public companies.
Steven has held numerous CEO and Board positions in the finance and private sector, is a Fellow of the AICD and is a renowned public speaker and global advisor to Boards and CEOs.
Conscious Governance’s purpose is to unlock the wisdom of Boards, CEOs & executives to make the choices that create the future for the communities they serve.
https://consciousgovernance.com/about-us
Selling Points
- Authors Chutisa and Steven Bowman are internationally renowned advisors on strategy, risk, leadership, governance and creating a culture of strategic awareness at Board and senior executive levels.
- Watch anywhere. No signup required.
- View as much as you want, whenever you want, without a single commercial.
- Chairs and CEOs can identify resources and share them (at no cost) to help their Boards address issues specific to their Professional Development needs
- Target Audience: General adult. Leaders of organizations, Directors and executives of for-purpose organisations.
www.consciousgovernancetv.com
Contact
Steven Bowman
+61 438325782
consciousgovernancetv.com
