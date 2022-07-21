The Book, "The Secret to Getting Your K-1 (Fiancé) Visa Approved," is Now Out on All Major Platforms
Ontario, CA, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Written by Walter Shaw, Managing Attorney and Founding Attorney of Shaw 3 Law Firm (S3LF) the book, “The Secret to Getting your K-1 (Fiancé) Visa approved.”
Mr. Shaw wrote this book to help more people bring their foreign fiancé into America without the high cost of hiring an expensive Immigration attorney. After working with several K-1 Visa petitions with clients, Mr. Shaw started to realize the struggle clients go through in finding the right lawyer with the right price within their budget. This book helps relieve some of that problem.
This book will help people understand the K-1 Visa process themselves without hiring an Immigration attorney. In the alternative, the book will also provide people with insights prior to talking to an Attorney to check the Attorney’s understanding and experience dealing with K-1 Visa petitions.
Mr. Shaw’s goal is to help as many people as possible in becoming more educated and informed as it relates to the K-1 Visa process. Mr. Shaw knows this book will accomplish that goal.
The book is now out on all major online platforms, including but not limited to iBook and Amazon. This book should not be used as a complete alternative to legal advice. It is always advisable to contact an Immigration lawyer about your case.
www.amazon.com/Secret-Getting-Your-F%D1%96%D0%B0n%D1%81%C3%A9-Approved-ebook/dp/B0B5VNDXXJ/ref=sr_1_1
Contact
Walter Shaw
951-263-0412
https://www.shaw3lawfirm.com/
