Parking Industry Veteran Roamy Valera to Join Automotus as President
The former CEO of PayByPhone North America and past IPMI Chair will leverage 33 years of industry experience to support Automotus’ rapid rise as the leader in curb management.
New Orleans, LA, July 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Automotus, the leader in curb management technology, today announced that it will welcome parking industry veteran Roamy Valera, CAPP as the company’s first President in August 2022. The announcement comes during the highly-anticipated 2022 International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI) Conference and Expo in New Orleans.
Valera is an internationally respected C-suite executive with more than 33 years of parking experience, including 11 years as a public administrator. He began his career as a 20-year-old parking enforcement officer in Miami and evolved into an industry visionary, leading operational and growth strategies for organizations around the globe. Most recently, Valera served as the global Chief Client Officer for PayByPhone, the leader in mobile parking payments, following more than 3 years as the CEO of PayByPhone North America. Prior to his time at PayByPhone, Valera served as CEO of NewTown Advisors, a parking and mobility consulting firm.
Valera also served as the former Chair of the IPMI Board of Directors, where he was instrumental in facilitating the industry’s evolving focus on Mobility as a Service (MaaS). In his new role as President of Automotus, he will leverage this expertise to bring industry and public attention to key trends, including the potential of automated curb management.
“I know I speak for all of Automotus when I say it’s an honor to welcome Roamy to our team,” said Automotus CEO Jordan Justus. “His expertise and reputation speaks for itself — as our industry enters this next phase of transformation, there is no one better suited than he is to guide both our team and the market more broadly. We’re thrilled to begin this next chapter with him and look forward to shaping the future of curb management together.”
As President of Automotus, Valera will focus on market development and growth strategies while overseeing city partnerships and ensuring best-in-class customer success. “I am thrilled to join such a dynamic team and I am looking forward to leading and guiding the next phase of our growth and scale in the market,” Valera said.
About Automotus
Automotus is dedicated to making our communities safer, healthier and more accessible by addressing the unprecedented rise in commercial vehicle congestion and emissions. We’ve developed first-of-its-kind computer vision technology that’s deployed at the curb to enable automated Smart Loading Zones, which help cities, airports, fleets & small businesses manage curb activity, make data-driven policy decisions and incentivize electric vehicle adoption—all without the need for a parking app or kiosk.
Kristin Musulin
(714) 769-8192
www.automotus.co/
Kristin Musulin
(714) 769-8192
www.automotus.co/
