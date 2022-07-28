Drew Rothman Promoted to Senior Consultant at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Drew Rothman has been promoted to senior consultant in the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. Since joining the team in 2018, Rothman has worked with agents and brokers to analyze, negotiate, and assess the risk management strategies available to general contractors, design builders, real estate developers, architects and engineers based predominantly throughout the Southwestern United States.
“Drew transitioned from a successful law career to exhibiting a significant presence in our practice,” says Joseph Nawa, executive vice president - production, RT ECP. “His teambuilding skills, dedication and in-depth industry knowledge have all furthered our goal of being recognized nationwide as one of the industry’s premier industry resources for environmental- and construction-related risk management solutions.”
Prior to RT ECP, Rothman spent more than 10 years as a litigation attorney specializing primarily in construction, architectural and engineering cases at various law firms based throughout the greater Philadelphia, PA area. He also handled complex professional liability claims, inception through resolution, as a claims manager in the Architects and Engineers department of the Beazley Group in Philadelphia.
On the civic front, Rothman is Commissioner of Abington Township, Pennsylvania, Ward 3 and a member of the Board of Directors at the Abington Art Center. He is also the Vice-Chair of the Board of Commissioners’ Public Works Committee and sits on its Public Safety Committee.
A resident of Abington, Pennsylvania, Rothman is a licensed attorney in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He holds a Juris Doctor Degree from Rutgers University School of Law in Camden, NJ and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Goucher College in Towson, MD. Drew also holds the Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation.
Rothman can be contacted at 609.528.3907 or email at drew.rothman@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2022 Ryan Specialty, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
