Beach Loan Services and Pawn Shop Announces the Release of a Huge Inventory of Pre-Owned Luxury Items
Beach Loan Services and Pawnshop, with its phenomenal growth over the past years, announces the release of a huge inventory of pre-owned gold, silver, fine jewelry, and gemstones. The inventory is affordable and meets the needs of its customers.
Stanton, CA, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Beach Loan Services and Pawn Shop has a 3000 sq. ft. store front with an exceptional inventory of designer and luxury items for sale at affordable prices.
They recently announced they released a huge inventory of gold, bullion, fine jewelry, and designer handbags. For people living in Northern Orange County, Stanton, Cypress, and Anaheim, Beach Loan Services is easy to find.
They have a state of the art security system, great lighting, and a team leader, Mr. Joe with over 32 years of experience working as a pawnbroker. Not all pawn shops have certified experts, but Pacific Loan Services does. This makes it possible for them to offer free accurate appraisals on all items and helps them set retail prices that are affordable for consumers.
Beach Loan Services and Pawn Shop is a member of the California Pawn Broker Association that provides professional education, legal resources, industry programs, and set the bar high for pawn shops in California. Pacific Loan Services is a CAPA Trusted Lender.
The price of goods continues to increase daily. At Beach Loan Services and Pawn Shop, you can find luxury handbags and other fine jewelry items at a discounted affordable price and know the item has been appraised by experts before going on the retail floor.
Community is important to Beach Loan Services and they give back my donating to the Cypress College Americana Foundation that provides scholarships to those in need.
For more information, visit: beachloanservices.com/
