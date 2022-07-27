The Mom’s Choice Awards Names Ardo Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products
Ardo medial is honored to announce that the Ardo Alyssa breast pump has earned the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award®. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, Ardo Alyssa is deemed to be among the best products for families.
Herndon, VA, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Mom’s Choice Awards® has named the Ardo Alyssa breast pump as among the best in family-friendly products. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, originality, appeal, and cost.
The Ardo Alyssa breast pump is the most innovative breast pump on the market. It is the first and only breast pump in the world with The Personal Power Pump™ function that mimics cluster feeding which is shown to increase a breast pumper’s milk supply. The automatic Power Pumping of the Ardo Alyssa is a predefined one-hour interval pumping consisting of three pumping phases and two pause phases. While the duration of the pumping and pausing phases is predefined, breast pumpers can adjust the vacuum and cycle settings to their personal needs at any time. Power Pumping is a method recommended by health-care professionals to increase milk quantity and stabilize fluctuating milk quantities.
"We are thrilled to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” says, Nikolaos Papadopoulos, President of Ardo medical. “We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers and caregivers with the best products available for families.”
To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.
"Our aim to introduce families to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally and physically. Parents know that products bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of the Ardo Alyssa will be donated to hospitals and nonprofit organizations.
About Ardo:
Ardo medical, Inc is the maker of the popular Ardo Alyssa breast pump. Nestled in the Swiss Alps is the home of Ardo medical. This picturesque setting is where the Ardo Alyssa breast pump is meticulously assembled by hand, providing you the best Swiss-quality breast pump available. In the late 1960s, Ardo's founder was CEO of the world’s first breast pump company and brought the first electric breast pump from Switzerland to the United States. To this day, Ardo is a family-owned and family-run company.
For further information about Ardo, visit www.ardo-usa.com.
About the Mom’s Choice Awards®:
The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.
Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.
Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.
The Ardo Alyssa breast pump is the most innovative breast pump on the market. It is the first and only breast pump in the world with The Personal Power Pump™ function that mimics cluster feeding which is shown to increase a breast pumper’s milk supply. The automatic Power Pumping of the Ardo Alyssa is a predefined one-hour interval pumping consisting of three pumping phases and two pause phases. While the duration of the pumping and pausing phases is predefined, breast pumpers can adjust the vacuum and cycle settings to their personal needs at any time. Power Pumping is a method recommended by health-care professionals to increase milk quantity and stabilize fluctuating milk quantities.
"We are thrilled to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” says, Nikolaos Papadopoulos, President of Ardo medical. “We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers and caregivers with the best products available for families.”
To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.
"Our aim to introduce families to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally and physically. Parents know that products bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of the Ardo Alyssa will be donated to hospitals and nonprofit organizations.
About Ardo:
Ardo medical, Inc is the maker of the popular Ardo Alyssa breast pump. Nestled in the Swiss Alps is the home of Ardo medical. This picturesque setting is where the Ardo Alyssa breast pump is meticulously assembled by hand, providing you the best Swiss-quality breast pump available. In the late 1960s, Ardo's founder was CEO of the world’s first breast pump company and brought the first electric breast pump from Switzerland to the United States. To this day, Ardo is a family-owned and family-run company.
For further information about Ardo, visit www.ardo-usa.com.
About the Mom’s Choice Awards®:
The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.
Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.
Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.
Contact
ArdoContact
Jenell Henning
844-411-2736
www.ardo-usa.com
Jenell Henning
844-411-2736
www.ardo-usa.com
Categories