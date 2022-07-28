Blue Gate Musicals to Film in Shipshewanna, Indiana
Blue Gate Musicals to film "The Confession Musical" live with best-selling comedian/actress Chonda Pierce and iconic actor/singer Joh Schneider on August 29 and 30.
Shipshewanna, IN, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blue Gate Musicals is set to film their best-selling musical, "The Confession" at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana. At ten years running, the highly successful musical is an adaption of New York Times best-selling author Beverly Lewis's book "The Confession." In this exclusive performance, the Broadway-caliber musical will feature special guests Chonda Pierce, a three-time Platinum best-selling female comedian, and actress, along with actor/singer John Schneider, "Dukes of Hazzard," "Smallville," "Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman" as he returns to the musical stage from his past Broadway performances in "Chicago" and "Grand Hotel."
The cast features 24 professional singers and dancers, an elaborate stage design, and a wall of giant, state-of-the-art LED screens. The creative team behind the musical includes Dove Award-winning producer and director Dan Posthuma, Stephen Yake, Emmy-nominated author and playwright Martha Bolton, Wally Nason composer, and Martha Wilkerson as stage director.
Theater-goers can be a part of the live studio audience for this extravagant performance on August 29th and 30th, 2022, by contacting Blue Gate Performing Arts Center online at www.thebluegate.com/shipshewana/blue-gate-theatre/event/confession-the-musical or call (260) 768-4725.
The Confession Musical is the captivating journey of a young Amish woman caught in the middle of secrets, scandal, and plot-twisting surprises. It's a brilliant love story with plenty of laughs and an at-the-edge-of-your-seat mystery. See what happens when the plain, not-so-plain, and downright extravagant lives converge in this hit musical.
