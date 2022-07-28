Star Trek Voyager’s Tim Russ Delivers Something New for Horror Fans to Sink Their Teeth Into This Summer, "The Slayer Chronicles Volume I" by Mega Reel Entertainment
Her fate dictated by birth. Her destiny, to fight, "The Slayer Chronicles, Volume I" starring Kindergarten Cop's Richard Tyson and Candy Corn's Madison Russ, is now available in the US with UK release planned for August 18, 2022.
Sacramento, CA, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Raven Cross (Madison Russ) is a young girl estranged from her family for years who begins having lucid dreams involving missing persons, vampires, astral projection, a lost love from her past, and a sinister figure named Papa (Richard Tyson) who she suspects may be responsible for all of the missing persons in town.
Cross disregards these dreams as being nothing but dreams, until her lost love shows up at her door to advise her that her mother has passed away, and deliver the family talisman her mother has left behind. Armed with the contents of the box, Raven takes her place in the circle, a secret coven of light workers who have been tasked to protect the veil, discovering that she is the one who has been chosen to lead them in this fight and stop Papa from unleashing his blood-sucking legion upon the world.
Directed by Tim Russ (Star Trek Voyager, Spaceballs, Junkie) Story by author of ‘The Slayer Chronicles’ book series Shawnda Christiansen (Junkie, Six feet of Separation, Into the Further) the team behind "The Slayer Chronicles Volume I" is excited to introduce this first installment of the trilogy. Author Shawnda Christiansen says, “I love vampire movies and I love vampire slayers. Being able to produce this film and share it with the world is a dream come true. I am grateful that Tim Russ helped make it happen.”
“It’s important to note that working on this film was a collaborative effort by some very enthusiastic, and creative people. Everyone came together, gave their all, and with very limited resources at their disposal, were able to bring this story to life,” Tim Russ said.
"The Slayer Chronicles Volume I" is now available to buy/rent/stream in the US on Amazon and major retailers. UK release slated for August 18, 2022. Additional countries and platforms releasing by Halloween.
