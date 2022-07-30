Bike Tour Blueprints, a Digital Guide for Biking Adventures, Receives Positive Feedback After Its First Year
Pittsburgh, PA, July 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bike Tour Blueprints launched one year ago. Noble Invention Bike Touring, a leader in self-guided bike trips, sent out surveys asking for honest feedback from riders who took their bike travel experience into their own hands with the new digital guiding experience. "We are thrilled with the amount of extremely positive feedback from these surveys and we can't wait to continue to offer unmatched adventures at affordable prices," explains Sara Petyk, owner of Noble Invention Bike Touring.
Noble Invention Bike Touring has offered more traditional self-guided bike trips for over a decade. Bike Tour Blueprints are an even more DIY version of traditional self-guided bike tours. "We provide you with all of our knowledge, insights, tips and advice for riding specific trails and you get to apply all of that information to the creation of your own trip," says Petyk. Digital guides hand-crafted by industry experts are the basis of every bike tour blueprint. "We have also designed them to be a very affordable way to tour as people across the country are tightening their budget," she continues, "You take the reigns, you make the calls, the adventure is yours to craft and enjoy!"
The Blueprints start at $50 for full access to a trail. When purchasing a Bike Tour Blueprint on the company website, users get instant access to an organized digital guide and resources that include: step-by-step daily itineraries, offline route mapping, accommodations, luggage transport, trip prep, popular visitor stops, packing lists, nutrition guides and emergency contacts on the trail.
Noble Invention Bike Touring says you can take all the information, accessed by computer, phone or tablet, and craft your own adventure best suitable for the rider's ability and vacation desires. "I’ve never planned a bike trip before so this was very helpful. I would recommend it to others!" says one of many satisfied bike guests who took the survey. Another explains, “We have ridden other trails and always planned the trips ourselves. This was a nice change because we didn't have prior knowledge of the area.” The report shows rave reviews across the board.
To learn more about Bike Tour Blueprints, including a short video to see what it looks like, visit: https://www.nobleinventionbiketouring.com/bike-tour-blueprint/. Qualified media can request complimentary Blueprint access to experience the guide, hands-on. Hosting opportunities using the guides are also a possibility. Contact Ashley Gordon at ashley@activetravelmarketing.com for more information.
