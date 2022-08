Baillie Russell Brown Named an Influential Business Professional by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Santa Barbara, CA, August 16, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Baillie Russell Brown of Santa Barbara, California has been named an Influential Business Professional by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.About Baillie Russell BrownBaillie Russell Brown is the director of programs for Sight Surgery International, a nonprofit charitable organization that arranges and implements sight-restoring surgery clinics throughout the developing world, serving populations where blindness from cataracts is a scourge.With over 40 years’ experience, Brown serves as an ophthalmic surgical assistant. She is responsible for recruiting, coordinating, and deploying teams of eye surgeons in over 60 countries. She has convinced medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies to donate hundreds of millions of dollars worth of essential supplies to help Sight Surgery International carry out free sight restoring surgeries to the underprivileged throughout the United States and the emerging world. Sight Surgery International organizes teams of volunteer ophthalmologists, nurses and technicians to perform the surgeries, with each volunteer paying his or her own way to donate their professional skills. Since the organization’s inception, ophthalmologic personnel have performed countless examinations and major eye surgeries on people who would otherwise have remained blind or visually impaired.Before serving at Sight Surgery International, Brown was a licensed optician and staff member for Direct Relief International. For over 20 years, she was CEO of Surgical Eye Expeditions, a nonprofit specializing in cataract surgery for the disadvantaged globally. Her final year culminated in the organization being tied for first place in Forbes Best Run Charities in America.Brown has also volunteered for a number of community organizations including the Braille Institute and numerous health fairs. She has personally participated in over 70 clinics in over 40 countries including Zimbabwe, Borneo, Papua New Guinea, Brazil, Guyana, Mongolia, and Vietnam.A recipient of many honors, Brown was listed in Who's Who in Top Executive Management in 1996, was celebrated as the Soroptimist Woman of Distinction for International Goodwill and Understanding in 1988, and named Outstanding Young Assembly in 1985. Recently, she was recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide as a Professional of the Year for 2021 and a Woman of Distinction for summer 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized).Born September 29, 1953 in Olympia, Washington, Baillie received her B.S. in philosophy from St. Martins University. She has a certificate in ophthalmology and a certificate in operating room protocol. She is affiliated with the California Association of Ophthalmology.In her spare time, Baillie enjoys riding horses, playing piano, and exercising on the elliptical machine.For further information, please contact www.sightsurgeryinternational.com.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.