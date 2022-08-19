Jarnette L. Brownlee Selected as a Featured Member for 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Los Angeles, CA, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jarnette L. Brownlee of Los Angeles, California has been selected as a Featured Member for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and high level of success in the field of massage therapy.
About Jarnette L. Brownlee
Jarnette Brownlee is a massage therapist at Healing Is What I'm Giving in Torrance, California. She provides Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, prenatal massage, and couples massage in the Los Angeles area.
Trained in a variety of modalities, Brownlee specializes in helping clients pick a service that best fits what their body needs. In addition, she offers sugar scrubs from naturally made sugar scrub in assorted scents such as lemon, almond and coconut, aromatherapy utilizing lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, and tea tree, and hot towels to soothe and soften the tissue.
“Massage should be a regular part of your well-being routine,” said Jarnette. “So let's enjoy and rejuvenate.”
Jarnette was born October 28, 1989 in Los Angeles, California. She obtained her B.S. in Kinesiology from California State University, Northridge in 2012 and is a certified massage therapist. She is affiliated with the S.O.C.H.I. In her spare time, Jarnette enjoys physical fitness, travel, and massages.
For further information, contact www.healingiswhatimgiving.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
