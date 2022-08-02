Arista Consulting Joins QAD Consulting Partner Program
Leading Digital Transformation Service Provider joins QAD Consulting Partner to meet the growing demand for Adaptive ERP.
Detroit, MI, August 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Arista Consulting LLC, a leading provider of Digital Transformation services, today announced it has joined the QAD Consulting Partner Program. With QAD, Arista Consulting will help its customers take advantage of a powerful adaptive ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to unlock growth and take its businesses to the next level.
“We have been helping our customers to achieve the best outcomes of their QAD implementation. We have built the practice to provide high-quality project implementation services as well for all our customers who would benefit from QAD’s wide range of enterprise application offerings. With this partnership we are strengthening our capabilities and building a stronger ecosystem for all QAD clients,” said Mayank Pundir, managing partner of Arista Consulting.
By joining the QAD Partner Program, Arista Consulting is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor QAD to its clients in the Automotive, Food and Beverage, Consumer Goods, Industrial Manufacturing, Medical Device, High Tech, Retail and Life Science industries. The QAD Consulting Partner Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps QAD partners to grow quickly and unlock new revenue opportunities. QAD partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, financial management, supplier relationship management, supply chain visibility and inventory management, CRM, quality control, ecommerce and more.
“We are pleased to welcome Arista Consulting to our Consulting Partner Program,” said Romeo Sequeira VP of Global Services Business Development. “We look forward to working with the Arista Consulting team to combine their proven and deep expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue opportunities and accelerate growth for Arista Consulting clients.”
About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise
QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.
Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
About Arista Consulting
Arista Consulting LLC is in the business of providing IT consulting services, located in Canton, Michigan. We offer Digital Transformation solutions for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), that help digitize and automate enterprise functions with an objective of improving productivity and reducing cost. Being an ERP service provider for the past eight years and consulting global customers for two decades, we plan to expand our Adaptive ERP service offering as a QAD consulting partner. To find out more about Arista Consulting, visit www.aristaconsultingus.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Contacts:
QAD Inc.
Caleb Finch
Public Relations
805-566-6100
publicrelations@qad.com
Arista Consulting
Mayank Pundir
Managing Partner
734-756-3616
Mayank.pundir@aristagroup.net
