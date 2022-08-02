Lawsuit.org Uncovers the Unbearable Travel Burdens for Women in Texas Seeking Legal Abortion (Study)

Lawsuit.org has done analysis to better understand the likely travel times for women in Texas seeking a legal abortion out of state. Eastern Texas has travel times exceeding 7 hours with many areas requiring 10 or more hours to get to the nearest neighboring state's abortion clinic. Hundreds of dollars and multi-day trips are now required simply to get to a legal abortion for many Texans.