Austin Real Estate Broker, Cyndi Cummings, Receives National Award
At the 7th Annual Building Knowledge and Empowering Networks to Benefit Seniors CSA Conference, held July 31-August 2, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, Austin Real Estate Broker Cyndi Cummings was named recipient of the 2022 CSA Service to Seniors Award.
Austin, TX, August 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Every year, thousands of Certified Senior Advisors (CSAs) dedicate their time and efforts to making a difference in the lives of seniors. Compassion, creativity, and a "can do" attitude make CSAs an incredible asset, both to the seniors they serve, and to their local non-profit organizations that serve the senior community. CSAs are problem-solvers, fundraisers, facilitators, and friends. Their commitment to volunteer work with seniors shows the passion they have both personally and professionally to improve the lives of older adults and their families.
At the 7th Annual Building Knowledge and Empowering Networks to Benefit Seniors CSA Conference, held July 31-August 2, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, Austin Real Estate Broker Cyndi Cummings was named recipient of the 2022 CSA Service to Seniors Award. Cyndi was presented this award during the conference by Mr. Ed Pittock, Founder of the Society of Certified Senior Advisors.
“I feel very proud and grateful to be part of such an important and successful program,” Cummings said. “My CSA training, in conjunction with my involvement in a number of senior-focused organizations, has allowed me to help my clients make important decisions they may face about where they call ‘home’ and how to tackle the challenges related to a move.”
About SCSA:
The Society of Certified Senior Advisors educates and certifies professionals to work more effectively with their senior clients. As the leading provider of certification for professionals serving seniors, SCSA’s Certified Senior Advisor (CSA)® credential requires CSAs to uphold the highest ethical standards for the benefit and protection of the health and welfare of seniors. Accredited by both the American National Standards Institute and the National Commission for Certifying Agencies, the CSA credential is the gold standard for professionals in all areas who work with the senior population. Through a comprehensive educational program, SCSA helps professionals understand the key health, social, and financial issues that are important to the majority of seniors.
About Cyndi Cummings and Turkey Transitions®:
With 20 years of Austin real estate experience, and as the recipient of several prominent senior certificates, Cyndi is uniquely qualified to meet the specific needs of the aging adults and their families with specialized knowledge on aging and important health issues, as well as the financial and social obstacles that affect the majority of older adults looking to transition to a new home late in life. She has earned designations as Certified Senior Advisor, Certified Senior Housing Professional, and membership in the National Association of Senior Move Managers. Cyndi also serves as Board President of AustinUP, Founder of Austin Senior Resource Alliance, Co-founder and President of LT Senior Services, Board Secretary of Chariot (formerly Drive a Senior), and was recently named to the Austin Economic Development Board Corporation. Additionally, Cyndi has added Move Management services to her real estate company. Turnkey Transitions® provides clients with a true "turnkey" experience. That means no need to call multiple vendors to handle everything a move entails, no unknown service providers entering the home, and no stress from having to manage multiple processes all alone. This dedicated service not only comes with the care one would expect from a company specializing in working with elders and boomers, it alleviates strain between parents and adult children, helping to keep relationships strong throughout the move. For more information, visit https://www.turnkeytransitions.com.
