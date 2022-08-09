Kamil Lalji (CIR Realty Property Management) Continues to Provide Exceptional Property Management Solutions to Owners in Calgary

Recently, CIR Realty, a long established and Alberta’s largest brokerage, has created a property management division. It was a natural fit due to the ever increasing demand for the service and helps them create a vertically integrated model. Their main objective is to support their clients in finding excellent tenants and dealing with the ongoing maintenance concerns of rental properties.