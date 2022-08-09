Kamil Lalji (CIR Realty Property Management) Continues to Provide Exceptional Property Management Solutions to Owners in Calgary
Recently, CIR Realty, a long established and Alberta’s largest brokerage, has created a property management division. It was a natural fit due to the ever increasing demand for the service and helps them create a vertically integrated model. Their main objective is to support their clients in finding excellent tenants and dealing with the ongoing maintenance concerns of rental properties.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada, August 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A rental property's success depends on finding quality tenants, that is why CIR Realty Property Management has a sophisticated screening process that helps clients mitigate risks and provide better experiences for Landlords. Their team knows exactly what to look for in tenants thanks to managers’ years of experience, their tenant acquisition strategy, and resources. Their primary goal is to assist their clients in placing high-quality tenants.
“Understanding that owning a property and taking good care of it is important, we see every rental property as one of our own. First, we help place the highest quality of tenants. We also help you understand what needs to be done to maintain your property and help you plan for not only its future, but your own as well.” -Kamil Lalji
Licensed with CIR Realty, the team YYC Real Estate Advisors led by Kamil Lalji, an experienced Calgary-based real estate professional, is relentless in delivering the best experience for owners. Kamil Lalji’s expertise spans an array of specialties that he provides consultation services for, one being property management. A recognized and respected leader in the field, Kamil maintains strong relationships with a vast number of industry professionals. Kamil’s greatest strength is intimately knowing and understanding the local real estate market, as well as accurately predicting its trajectory and trends. Owners have trusted Kamil with their property management needs for almost two decades, and he has consistently exceeded their expectations with his expertly professional solutions.
Statistics show that demand in Calgary has been increasing along with the average rental rate for all units. Rental properties are rented out quite fast and in a short amount of time. Finding quality tenants is just as crucial as renting the property out fast, and Kamil and his team are well aware of this. YYC Re|Advisors place a high priority on supporting their clients and provide them with as many resources as possible. Having access to trusted contractors is crucial to providing clients with the best service possible; hence why Re|Advisors cultivate and maintain partnerships with industry leaders for the convenience and benefit of their client’s property needs.
Whether it’s small investments to increase their rental potential, larger maintenance plans for preventative maintenance or project and renovation ideas for property value and future sales potential; Kamil and his team help owners look at all aspects of their home and guide them to decide what is best for them and their property.
Kamil Lalji
403-383-1579
www.yycreadvisors.com/property-management.html
