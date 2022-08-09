Sandstone Care Extends Critical Substance Use and Mental Health Treatment for Teens and Young Adults in Illinois
Buffalo Grove, IL, August 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sandstone Care, a national teen and young adult addiction treatment and mental health organization, addresses the growing need for local teen and young adult substance use and mental health treatment by opening two new outpatient facilities in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.
The first of its kind in Illinois, Sandstone’s Buffalo Grove centers feature Day Treatment, also known as PHP, and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) for substance use, mental health, and co-occurring disorders. Clients participate in individual, group, and multi-family group therapies, receive academic and vocational guidance to support goal setting, and prepare for a sustainable recovery. The diverse and highly qualified clinical staff administer evidence-based treatments and deliver inclusive programming specifically designed for teens and young adults.
“We are so excited to be able to open our first treatment center in the Midwest and Illinois to provide treatment to a specialized group of those in need of care,” said Robert Moore, Regional Clinical Director, who holds a full counseling license in Michigan and is licensed in Illinois as an LCPC specializing in treatment for the LGBTQ+ community. “We are modeling our care after our ten other facilities around the country. We are proud of the results of treatment and the feedback we have received from alumni of our programs and cannot wait to duplicate these results here in Illinois.”
Sandstone Care provides a full continuum of care throughout Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Illinois. The programs are actively accepting new clients and taking all major insurances. If Sandstone is not the best fit for you or your loved one, they will help you find another treatment center that better matches your needs.
The Buffalo Grove Rehab Center and Center for Depression, Trauma, & Anxiety are slated to open on Friday, August 19 with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony from 10 am - 3 pm, where local providers and members of the community can take tours of the center and meet the Buffalo Grove staff. For more information about the new Buffalo Grove centers, visit https://www.sandstonecare.com/illinois/buffalo-grove and https://www.sandstonecare.com/mental-health/buffalo-grove.
About Sandstone Care
Sandstone Care, a unique and innovative addiction treatment center with locations across Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Illinois, specializing in working with teens and young adults, is an expert in treating the root cause of mental health and addiction challenges. Over the years, Sandstone Care has treated hundreds of young people struggling with addiction and mental health issues with an incredibly hands-on approach, involving the families every step of the way, and providing support in all areas of their clients’ lives.
The first of its kind in Illinois, Sandstone’s Buffalo Grove centers feature Day Treatment, also known as PHP, and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) for substance use, mental health, and co-occurring disorders. Clients participate in individual, group, and multi-family group therapies, receive academic and vocational guidance to support goal setting, and prepare for a sustainable recovery. The diverse and highly qualified clinical staff administer evidence-based treatments and deliver inclusive programming specifically designed for teens and young adults.
“We are so excited to be able to open our first treatment center in the Midwest and Illinois to provide treatment to a specialized group of those in need of care,” said Robert Moore, Regional Clinical Director, who holds a full counseling license in Michigan and is licensed in Illinois as an LCPC specializing in treatment for the LGBTQ+ community. “We are modeling our care after our ten other facilities around the country. We are proud of the results of treatment and the feedback we have received from alumni of our programs and cannot wait to duplicate these results here in Illinois.”
Sandstone Care provides a full continuum of care throughout Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Illinois. The programs are actively accepting new clients and taking all major insurances. If Sandstone is not the best fit for you or your loved one, they will help you find another treatment center that better matches your needs.
The Buffalo Grove Rehab Center and Center for Depression, Trauma, & Anxiety are slated to open on Friday, August 19 with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony from 10 am - 3 pm, where local providers and members of the community can take tours of the center and meet the Buffalo Grove staff. For more information about the new Buffalo Grove centers, visit https://www.sandstonecare.com/illinois/buffalo-grove and https://www.sandstonecare.com/mental-health/buffalo-grove.
About Sandstone Care
Sandstone Care, a unique and innovative addiction treatment center with locations across Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Illinois, specializing in working with teens and young adults, is an expert in treating the root cause of mental health and addiction challenges. Over the years, Sandstone Care has treated hundreds of young people struggling with addiction and mental health issues with an incredibly hands-on approach, involving the families every step of the way, and providing support in all areas of their clients’ lives.
Contact
Barrie CohenContact
303-900-7505
303-900-7505
Categories