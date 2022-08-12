The Physicians Practice S.O.S. Group® Announces the Opening of a New Telemedicine Practice Servicing Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana
Dr’s. Tranese Greene Cook and Nichole Greene LeBoyd, Provide Online Telemedicine Urgent Care Services.
Atlanta, GA, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Physicians Practice S.O.S. Group Seminars and Office Solutions® is pleased to announce the opening of Telemedicine For Us. For over 20 years The Physicians Practice S.O.S. Group® has supported the growth and development of countless physician practices throughout the United States. “We were retained earlier this year to assist with the new practice set up services and needs and are very happy to see the office now opening for business” stated CEO, Regina Mixon Bates.
Dr’s. Cook and LeBoyd are identical twin sisters from Jonesboro, Georgia who started Telemedicine For Us in an effort to combat underrepresentation. African Americans, per census data, make up about 13% of the population. However, only 5.4 % of physicians are African American (2.6% Black men and 2.8% Black women). Underrepresentation is an issue affecting our community. Dr. Cook states “multiple barriers to care include issues with access to care, being uninsured or under-insured, high unemployment rates and cultural differences. All worsen the plight of African Americans.” “When the pandemic began in 2020, the gap widened even more as access worsened. We aim to provide compassionate and competent urgent care needs via telemedicine to all; however, we also specifically aim to provide a platform to connect African American patients with board certified African American physicians via Telemedicine with the goal of improving the health of our community,” stated Dr. LeBoyd.
They will begin accepting patient appointments on August 15, 2022, providing online Urgent Care Telemedicine services, using technology, as opposed to physically visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care, or hospital. This platform allows patients to receive medical treatment and advice, anywhere, without leaving the comfort of their home.
Telemedicine for Us is a network of board-certified physicians specializing in Family and Internal Medicine providing acute care for patients 18 and older via telemedicine video visits in Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana. Patients can use their cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer to connect with us.
Dr’s Cook and LeBoyd are available to see patients Monday through Wednesday, from 9:00am –5:00pm, Thursday from 11:00am-7:00pm and Friday 9:00am-3:00pm. Please visit telemedicineforus.org to schedule an appointment and to learn more about Dr’s. Tranese Greene Cook and Nichole Greene LeBoyd and the practice. Their office number is 1-800-820-0918.
About The Physicians Practice S.O.S. Group Seminars and Office Solutions®
The Physicians Practice S.O.S. Group® was created in 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia, by Founder and CEO Regina Mixon Bates and the firm has grown exponentially with clients from coast to coast. As a leading healthcare consulting and education firm, the organization helps healthcare providers streamline their management processes, improve patient flow, and keep current with ever-changing state and federal guidelines. Specialized services include long-range planning, practice assessment and management, new practice start/set ups, auditing and training to physicians and their staff. For more information on consulting and education services, visit www.pppsosgroup.com. Read the FixMyPracticeBlog.
