LJDNR Fusion Concert & Festival 22
Chesapeake, VA, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LJDN Radio is having a free concert & festival for talents, performers, and other acts. They have vendor slots and performer slots available and sponsor packages for those who support micro businesses.
This event is free and open to the public Family Fun Vendor tables are available, on-stage Performance talent slots are available available. The best Food Trucks will be on site LJDNRadio has been around since 2018, playing Commercial and Independent artist music. Indie artist have supported LJDN Radio from the beginning. One of their aspirations of the station was to one day have an independent artist concert to display the talent and music here in the 757. For more information or to participate, visit them online.
Lina Jones
757-383-2251
ljdnradio.com
