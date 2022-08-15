Southern California Inventor Marky Sparky Creates Solution for Archery Anywhere with All Fab & No Stab
Why isn't archery accessible to everyone? Traditional archery is pointy, dangerous, and it's limited to the range. Marky Sparky Inc. designed the Faux Bow Pro Recurve to be the answer to unlocking Archery Anywhere.
San Diego, CA, August 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Marky Sparky, Inc. launches the Faux Bow® PRO Recurve, bringing Archery Anywhere™.
Marky Sparky is pleased to announce the launch of its latest Faux Bow® PRO archery set, bringing archery anywhere, anytime. Making it accessible for all using its patented impact arrows featuring DOESNTMATTER™ Technology. Faux Bow® Pro brings with it the complete experience of traditional archery, minus the pointy tips and delicate arrows. The Faux Bow Pro uses an ultra-lightweight arrow that carries all the speed and feel of a real arrow, with none of the kinetic energy, freeing it from the constraints of the range. As we transition from toy bow and arrows to sporting good impact archery equipment, Marky Sparky is committed to investing in the development of safer archery alternatives. Marky Sparky is currently raising capital via crowdfunding to bring its flagship Faux Bow® Pro Recurve to market. Marky Sparky invites the community to back their mission to make Archery Anywhere™ a reality.
Marky Sparky, Inc. was founded in 1996 in San Diego, CA. It all started with a Spark. At heart, Marky Sparky is a toy/sporting goods company with the goal of getting people moving, active, and outside. With influences taken from their own childhoods and inventive minds, their foundation is built on fun. Especially in today’s world, where play is increasingly digital, they look for ways to encourage active play, coordination, fun, and laughter. As a company, Marky Sparky sees taking Archery Anywhere™ with the Faux Bow® Pro Recurve as the next big innovation in outdoor fun.
Mark “Sparky” Rappaport, inventor, founder, and CEO of Marky Sparky, Inc., said, “I realized when I created this Faux Bow® Pro that it was something absolutely compelling. It gives you an authentic archery experience without the danger and the intimidation of pointy archery. You can take this bow and arrow set anywhere.”
Creating this level of high performance, highly engineered sporting equipment requires an extensive amount of time and money to develop, test, launch, and scale. Marky Sparky is excited to be bringing the community in on the development process with their first crowdfunding campaign for the Faux Bow® Pro Recurve.
About Marky Sparky Inc.
Marky Sparky is a toy/sporting goods company that strives to make things you don’t want to put down. Our goal is to create toys and sporting goods that you can enjoy every day for years to come. To learn more about Marky Sparky, visit www.markysparkytoys.com, and for the Faux Bow® Pro, visit www.fauxbow.com.
Contact
Marky Sparky Toys
Scott Royce
Marketing Director
Scott@markysparkytoys.com
(800) 781-8110
