Star Wars, Cobra Kai, and Supernatural Stars Head to Colorado Springs Comic Con
Colorado Springs, CO, August 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It’s that time of year again where pop culture explodes as Altered Reality Entertainment returns for a new edition of Colorado Springs Comic Con.
While each year brings new and exciting things to see and do at the annual pop culture celebration, certain activities are mainstays, including meeting celebrity guests and legendary comic book artists. This year’s Colorado Springs Comic Con brings in a huge contingency from the largest fandom worldwide—Star Wars. From Episodes I – III, Daniel Logan who played Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones, Ahmed Best who played Jar Jar Binks in all three episodes, and Amy Allen, who played Aayla Secura in Episodes II and III. Carey Jones who played Black Krrsantan in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett will also be attending, with castmate Dorian Kinji, who was the Cad Bane Performance Artist. Another popular Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, is well represented at Colorado Springs as well with six actors in attendance: Barry Lowin, Emily Swallow, Kyle Pacek, Omid Abtahi, Misty Rosas, and Chris Bartlett.
Fans attending Colorado Springs Comic Con can also expect to meet stars from Supernatural, like Alaina Huffman and Jake Abel, The Walking Dead, like Seth Gilliam and Matt Lintz, who is also in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, and Cobra Kai, like Gianni DeCenzo, Hannah Kepple, and Joe Seo.
For fans who appreciate classic movies and television, Power Rangers Jason David Frank and Jason Faunt will be in attendance, as well as Home Improvement stars Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning, and from the cult classic Clerks, Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, and Trevor Fehrman, who are all on the heels of the Clerks III release. All guests will be available for autographs and photos. Guests will also appear on stage throughout the weekend for Q&As with fans.
Comic book fans can expect to meet over twenty professional industry artists, such as Howard Chaykin, Bob Hall, Jae Lee, Mike McKone, and Sam de la Rosa, plus local and independent creators.
This year's Colorado Springs Comic Con is scheduled for August 19-21, at the Broadmoor World Arena. Tickets are currently on sale through the event’s website at www.cscomiccon.com.
Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC specializes in producing multimedia, multi-genre entertainment events throughout the US, including their flagship event Rhode Island Comic Con, Colorado Springs Comic Con, Terror Con, Southcoast Toy and Comic Show, and Empire State Comic Con. Altered Reality’s latest ventures include comic book publishing and preparing for future expansion.
