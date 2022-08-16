PrivacyCheq and Dropp Partner to Streamline Consumer Microearnings from Private Data Usage
Today, PrivacyCheq announced it has entered a partnership agreement with micropayment service Dropp to enable Dropp users to receive and manage payments from ad networks for the use of their private data. PrivacyCheq’s Consentive consent management service offers advertising networks a clear solution to the problem of very low user consent uptake by including users in the economic flow created by their private data.
York, PA, August 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ad networks to pay millions of daily of micro incentive payments to users’ Dropp wallets.
Today, PrivacyCheq announced it has entered a partnership agreement with micropayment service Dropp to enable Dropp users to receive and manage payments from ad networks for the use of their private data. PrivacyCheq’s Consentive consent management service offers advertising networks a clear solution to the problem of very low user consent uptake by including users in the economic flow created by their private data.
PrivacyCheq CEO Roy Smith said, “While advertising networks have historically had many millions of revenue generating 'conversions' per day, in 2022, new privacy regulations requiring user consent and the death of 'cookie banners' have created a crippling revenue decline that threatens both ad networks and the content publishers that depend on them for revenue. This year begins the 'post cookie' era, and only 5-7% of users are now giving their consent for private data usage. To survive, ad networks need to increase the number of users who will give consent while also complying with privacy regulations. Consentive solves both of these problems by offering users the incentive of a share of the profits generated by their private data with a friendly, privacy compliant user experience that builds trust.”
“The notion of ad networks paying micropayments to millions of users is completely new, and we know it is very important to offer a complete end-to-end solution to connect users with the incentive payments they will receive. We are very pleased to partner with Dropp to complete the user incentive payment side of the Consentive ecosystem. Dropp and PrivacyCheq have both received grants from the Hedera HBAR Foundation to promote new distributed ledger use cases like this.”
Dropp CEO and Founder Sushil Prabhu said, “We are very excited about our strategic partnership with PrivacyCheq to enable ad networks to make micro-deposits to consumers on the Dropp micro-payment platform. Dropp is a micropayment platform for consumers to make micro-payments and receive micro-deposits through cash credits, digital assets, and offers from merchants. Dropp’s integration with PrivacyCheq will result in a fully functional private data ecosystem that will be a win-win solution for both consumers and the ad networks. We are thrilled that Dropp will be an integral part of a solution that will help save the advertising and publishing businesses with privacy compliance.”
The Consentive service will be launched in 1Q 2023. Publishers and ad networks interested in participating in the launch can reach the company at www.consentive.com
About PrivacyCheq
Since its founding in 2013, PrivacyCheq has been a leader in the regulatory compliance tech industry, offering a variety of cloud services facilitating operational compliance with CCPA, CPRA, GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, and LGPD. For more information visit https://www.PrivacyCheq.com.For more information visit http://www.PrivacyCheq.com.
About Dropp
Dropp is a micropayment service for small transactions helping consumers to purchase small-value goods and services instantly without sharing personal details. Dropp maintains the privacy of purchases to the user, placing the consumer in complete control of their data. Consumers can download Dropp on Google Play and the Apple Store; it is also available on Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox. Visit https://www.dropp.cc for more information.
Press Contact
Melissa Burns
Mobility Public Relations for PrivacyCheq
+1 208 850 5939
PrivacyCheq@mobilitypr.com
Press Kit: http://PrivacyCheq.mobilitypr.com
Today, PrivacyCheq announced it has entered a partnership agreement with micropayment service Dropp to enable Dropp users to receive and manage payments from ad networks for the use of their private data. PrivacyCheq’s Consentive consent management service offers advertising networks a clear solution to the problem of very low user consent uptake by including users in the economic flow created by their private data.
PrivacyCheq CEO Roy Smith said, “While advertising networks have historically had many millions of revenue generating 'conversions' per day, in 2022, new privacy regulations requiring user consent and the death of 'cookie banners' have created a crippling revenue decline that threatens both ad networks and the content publishers that depend on them for revenue. This year begins the 'post cookie' era, and only 5-7% of users are now giving their consent for private data usage. To survive, ad networks need to increase the number of users who will give consent while also complying with privacy regulations. Consentive solves both of these problems by offering users the incentive of a share of the profits generated by their private data with a friendly, privacy compliant user experience that builds trust.”
“The notion of ad networks paying micropayments to millions of users is completely new, and we know it is very important to offer a complete end-to-end solution to connect users with the incentive payments they will receive. We are very pleased to partner with Dropp to complete the user incentive payment side of the Consentive ecosystem. Dropp and PrivacyCheq have both received grants from the Hedera HBAR Foundation to promote new distributed ledger use cases like this.”
Dropp CEO and Founder Sushil Prabhu said, “We are very excited about our strategic partnership with PrivacyCheq to enable ad networks to make micro-deposits to consumers on the Dropp micro-payment platform. Dropp is a micropayment platform for consumers to make micro-payments and receive micro-deposits through cash credits, digital assets, and offers from merchants. Dropp’s integration with PrivacyCheq will result in a fully functional private data ecosystem that will be a win-win solution for both consumers and the ad networks. We are thrilled that Dropp will be an integral part of a solution that will help save the advertising and publishing businesses with privacy compliance.”
The Consentive service will be launched in 1Q 2023. Publishers and ad networks interested in participating in the launch can reach the company at www.consentive.com
About PrivacyCheq
Since its founding in 2013, PrivacyCheq has been a leader in the regulatory compliance tech industry, offering a variety of cloud services facilitating operational compliance with CCPA, CPRA, GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, and LGPD. For more information visit https://www.PrivacyCheq.com.For more information visit http://www.PrivacyCheq.com.
About Dropp
Dropp is a micropayment service for small transactions helping consumers to purchase small-value goods and services instantly without sharing personal details. Dropp maintains the privacy of purchases to the user, placing the consumer in complete control of their data. Consumers can download Dropp on Google Play and the Apple Store; it is also available on Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox. Visit https://www.dropp.cc for more information.
Press Contact
Melissa Burns
Mobility Public Relations for PrivacyCheq
+1 208 850 5939
PrivacyCheq@mobilitypr.com
Press Kit: http://PrivacyCheq.mobilitypr.com
Contact
PrivacyCheqContact
Roy Smith
844-243-2437
www.privacycheq.com
Extension 116
Roy Smith
844-243-2437
www.privacycheq.com
Extension 116
Categories