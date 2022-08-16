PrivacyCheq and Dropp Partner to Streamline Consumer Microearnings from Private Data Usage

Today, PrivacyCheq announced it has entered a partnership agreement with micropayment service Dropp to enable Dropp users to receive and manage payments from ad networks for the use of their private data. PrivacyCheq’s Consentive consent management service offers advertising networks a clear solution to the problem of very low user consent uptake by including users in the economic flow created by their private data.