Magno International Names Michael Labadie as Executive VP, Sales & Marketing
Magno International, LP, a leading Minority-Owned global logistics services provider announced today that Michael “Mike” Labadie has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mike will oversee and execute the company's sales and marketing strategy including key client development, sector and market segmentation solutions, marketing, brand management, web presence and social media.
Houston, TX, August 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Magno International, LP (“Magno”), a leading Minority-Owned global logistics services provider announced today that Michael “Mike” Labadie has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mike will oversee and execute Magno’s sales and marketing strategy including key client development, sector and market segmentation solutions, marketing, brand management, web presence and social media. Mr. Labadie is a 30-year industry veteran with a sustained track record of success across a broad range of touch points in the supply chain. He began his logistics career as a management trainee at Chrysler, learning and applying the fundamentals of production management, forecasting and supply chain operations. He then took an opportunity to advance his logistics career path on the service provider side of the business, capitalizing on his supply chain experience at Chrysler.
Mr. Labadie’s experience encompasses leadership, business development and solutions design positions at several third-party logistics companies including Coughlin/Exel, DHL, ABX, DSV and Crane Worldwide Logistics where he led the automotive and industrial sectors. Most recently, Mike served as Managing Director, Atlanta for Seko, where he also held regional responsibilities for the Southeast division. His broad and deep experience includes ex-patriot assignments in Brazil, Austria, and England.
“We are fortunate to have Mike join Magno’s senior leadership team, particularly at a time when supply chain has been elevated to a top-level strategic consideration for all businesses, large and small. Mike’s wealth of knowledge combined with Magno’s mission of speed and accuracy, uniquely positions us to help clients more effectively manage today’s supply chain complexity,” said Jesus Lovo, Chief Operating Officer of Magno.
Mike and his wife Donna are both native of Detroit, MI and currently reside in Atlanta, GA.
About Magno International, LP:
Magno International is a NMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprise offering integrated global Supply Chain solutions. The company offers a variety of integrated transportation and logistics services including local, national and global air and ocean freight forwarding, time-definite LTL, full truckload and customs brokerage. Magno also offers value added logistics solutions in warehousing, order management, fulfillment and returns management. They provide a highly personalized service and a flat organizational structure that allows them to deliver flexible and customized quick-to-market solutions. More than anything, Magno is committed to delivering the best, most efficient solution at the lowest delivered cost.
