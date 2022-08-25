Teacup Launches Free Tech Classes to Help Close Digital Equity Gap Across All Ages
Mountain View, CA, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Teacup, the voice social app for the world's older generation, has launched complimentary technology classes across the country. Class topics include smartphone basics, social media training, online dating, protection against phishing scams and other relevant themes. The classes will be held over Zoom and are largely being carried out in partnership with senior living facilities, local senior centers, libraries, and other targeted communities across the country.
Teacup is launching the service at a time when technology usage by seniors is at an all-time high. A study done by Pew Research Center found that smartphone ownership among older Americans jumped from 34% to 83% from 2012 to 2021. In addition, over 70% of people 50 and older are social media users according to the same study.
"More widespread adoption of technology can be a real boon for the elderly population, but there needs to be more education around how to use different platforms in order for them to use the technology effectively and safely. Our goal is to cover topics that impact people across all ages, especially the elderly, in their day-to-day lives, and to help them use these technologies to better connect and engage with their loved ones," said Serena Dang, CEO and co-founder of Teacup.
Accompanying higher technology adoption rates by seniors is also an increase in fraudulent scams targeting this population. The American Journal of Public Health estimates that about 5 percent of the elderly population (which equates to around two to three million people) suffer from some sort of scam every year. As phishing scams continue to increase in sophistication and complexity, this is likely to increase.
Organizations and individuals interested in participating in Teacup's free technology classes should sign up at teacupinc.com.
About Teacup
Teacup is a voice-first social engagement app for the world’s older generation. The company is building a platform to help drive engagement through live small group conversations with a mission of reducing social isolation as we age. For additional information and to sign-up for a pilot, visit www.teacupinc.com.
For press inquiries, please contact hello@teacupinc.com.
