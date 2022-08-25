UnifyTwin Announce a Global Partnership with Technologies New Energy (TNE) for Smart Energy Solutions to Utilities & Manufacturers
UnifyTwin a leading Industry 5.0 company today announced that it has established a partnership with Technologies New Energy (TNE), a global provider of energy solutions, to provide Smart Energy Solutions. TNE will provide these solutions to the power & utilities sector across Europe and American markets leveraging the UnifyTwin Intelligent App Suite.
Newbury Park, CA, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- UnifyTwin a leading Industry 5.0 company today announced that it has established a partnership with Technologies New Energy (TNE), a global provider of energy solutions, to provide Smart Energy Solutions. TNE will provide these solutions to the power & utilities sector across Europe and American markets leveraging the UnifyTwin Intelligent App Suite.
UnifyTwin and TNE will now leverage their combined expertise to deliver Industry 5.0 Analytics, Consulting, Maintenance, Support & Optimization services. This will help customers to realize the vision of smart utilities, interconnected factories & smart cities to drive efficiencies and sustainable business outcomes.
The collaborative areas include Smart Energy - Optimization & Savings, Water Monitoring & wastage reduction, driving sustainability through efficient monitoring of renewable energy generation– Solar, Wind, Energy Storage, usage and Optimization for Electric Fleets – Grid to Vehicle (G2V).
José Meneses, CEO at TNE - Technologies New Energy, Lda. said, “Digital infrastructure to enable increased efficiency is the cornerstone to our industry. Our urban and industrial ecosystem is a complex network of both new and legacy infrastructures - usually managed and operated separately, under different operational departments. Partnering with UnifyTwin will provide a holistic view of systems. UnifyTwin “system of systems” will allow effective management of operations across the different domains, to understand and manage how the various infrastructures influence and impact each other, creating value to our industry and its people.”
Sudheesh Narayanan, CEO & Founder, UnifyTwin, said, “It’s imperative for organizations to rethink their energy strategy as part of the current macro-economic trends. Smart Energy solutions are the need of the hour, and we are excited about the business value that is delivered to our customers by combining the UnifyTwin ‘s Intelligent App Suite and the deep domain expertise from TNE to maximize efficiencies and ROI for our customers”
About UnifyTwin:
UnifyTwin with its headquarters in California is an Industry 5.0 company offering an AI driven Intelligent Industrial App Suite. UnifyTwin (formerly iLens) is recognized on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms and has been proven in hundreds of industrial customers across multiple verticals such as Power & water utilities, Pharma & Chemical, Textile, Refinery & Energy, Metals & Minerals and Cement.
About TNE:
Today, TNE has a global experience in implementing, maintaining, and servicing state-of-the-art industrial solutions on different projects with a focus on energy production markets which includes energy transition and digital transformation solutions.
UnifyTwin and TNE will now leverage their combined expertise to deliver Industry 5.0 Analytics, Consulting, Maintenance, Support & Optimization services. This will help customers to realize the vision of smart utilities, interconnected factories & smart cities to drive efficiencies and sustainable business outcomes.
The collaborative areas include Smart Energy - Optimization & Savings, Water Monitoring & wastage reduction, driving sustainability through efficient monitoring of renewable energy generation– Solar, Wind, Energy Storage, usage and Optimization for Electric Fleets – Grid to Vehicle (G2V).
José Meneses, CEO at TNE - Technologies New Energy, Lda. said, “Digital infrastructure to enable increased efficiency is the cornerstone to our industry. Our urban and industrial ecosystem is a complex network of both new and legacy infrastructures - usually managed and operated separately, under different operational departments. Partnering with UnifyTwin will provide a holistic view of systems. UnifyTwin “system of systems” will allow effective management of operations across the different domains, to understand and manage how the various infrastructures influence and impact each other, creating value to our industry and its people.”
Sudheesh Narayanan, CEO & Founder, UnifyTwin, said, “It’s imperative for organizations to rethink their energy strategy as part of the current macro-economic trends. Smart Energy solutions are the need of the hour, and we are excited about the business value that is delivered to our customers by combining the UnifyTwin ‘s Intelligent App Suite and the deep domain expertise from TNE to maximize efficiencies and ROI for our customers”
About UnifyTwin:
UnifyTwin with its headquarters in California is an Industry 5.0 company offering an AI driven Intelligent Industrial App Suite. UnifyTwin (formerly iLens) is recognized on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms and has been proven in hundreds of industrial customers across multiple verticals such as Power & water utilities, Pharma & Chemical, Textile, Refinery & Energy, Metals & Minerals and Cement.
About TNE:
Today, TNE has a global experience in implementing, maintaining, and servicing state-of-the-art industrial solutions on different projects with a focus on energy production markets which includes energy transition and digital transformation solutions.
Contact
UnifyTwin Inc.Contact
Sudheesh Narayanan
805-807-7739
https://www.unifytwin.com
Sudheesh Narayanan
805-807-7739
https://www.unifytwin.com
Categories