Donna Dean Coaching & Consulting Services Joins Over 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
La Quinta, CA, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Companies Have Shared more than 1,400+ Actions That They Are Taking to Advance Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace.
Coalition Expands Reach and Impact into the Business Community.
Donna Dean Coaching & Consulting Services, joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of over 2,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM, Donna Dean is committing herself and her company, to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
By signing on to this commitment, Donna Dean Coaching & Consulting Services is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of over 2,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,400+ best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.
"The time for Diversity Transformation across all industry sectors is now. The Great Resignation reports an unprecedented 40 million people choosing to leave their jobs. Workplaces that are not people-centered, DEI and mental health centered will continue to struggle retaining and compelling talented professionals to their employer brands," said Donna Dean of Donna Dean Coaching & Consulting Services.
Donna Dean is proud of her mission to help people and companies rise to thrive in this new world of work through learning ecosystem development, learning culture transformation and DEI & Mental Health Transformation Consulting.
Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.
CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.
Donna Dean Coaching & Consulting Services represents a select few BlackOwned, Women-Led organizations in the Coaching & Consulting, Learning & Development industry. By joining together to tackle this critical societal issue, we hope to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces across all industry sectors.
The CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.
To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,400+ best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.
About CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM
CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.
