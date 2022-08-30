Silent Breach Begins Offering Comprehensive NFT and Blockchain Security
Silent Breach today announced that it has begun offering NFT and blockchain security services to meet the unique security needs of an increasingly decentralized web.
“Over the last decade, we’ve watched as blockchain technologies have revolutionized the computing, financial, and creative industries,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “The NFT market alone has grown by more than 700% in the last year, while the global cryptocurrency market cap now exceeds $1 trillion. At the same time, insecure or faulty blockchain assets have led to preventable financial losses and exposed millions of users to digital threats. As increasingly large segments of our infrastructure begin to rely on blockchain platforms, it’s critical that we have the proper security practices and tools in place to stay protected.”
Silent Breach now offers comprehensive coverage across the following four segments:
Smart Contract Security Audits, Blockchain Protocol Audits, Web 3.0 Penetration Testing, and Decentralized Systems Design. Furthermore, due to the unique nature of the Web 3.0 sector, Silent Breach has recommitted to providing ultra-tailored packages along with agile timelines to ensure that companies can get the exact help they need, as soon as they need it.
“We’re excited to contribute to the security and long-term stability of the blockchain and NFT sectors,” said Andrew Watkins, VP of Blockchain Security. “As a young and energized community, blockchain developers continue to push boundaries and challenge accepted norms. We look forward to working together to ensure that Web 3.0 companies, investors, and users remain protected with the very latest cybersecurity capabilities.”
For more information about Silent Breach or to learn more about Blockchain Security, visit: https://silentbreach.com/blockchain.php.
About Silent Breach:
Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and Internet of Things (IoT) industries.
Contact
Daniel Rhodes
+1-727-497-7941
https://silentbreach.com
contact@silentbreach.com
150 West 25th Street, Suite 403
Manhattan, NY 10001
USA
