The First Listed Chinese Company That Specializes in AV-Over-IP
AVCiT Technology landed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Aug. 8, 2022.
Guangzhou, China, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Guangdong AVCiT Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (AVCiT Technology) was listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Aug. 8, 2022; Stock Code: 001229.
AVCiT Technology is publicly offering 25 million shares, including 25 million IPO shares offered at 21.71 CNY per share and raising funds of 543 million CNY. The post-public-offering share capital of AVCiT Technology is 100 million in total. AVCiT Technology principally engages in the research and development, production, sale and application of professional audio-visual products. In 2021, the operation income reached 236 million CNY with net profit of 96.809 million CNY.
Build Core Competitiveness, Keep Innovating and Developing
AVCiT Technology mainly focuses on developing Audio Video processing technology for display control and KVM solutions, especially AV over IP solutions. They developed ASE computing screen coding technology based on H.265, which realizes to transmit 4K@60 4:4:4 video streaming over low bandwidth in nearly original image quality and low latency; it has been applied in the amount of large-scale government projects.
During 2019 to 2021, AVCiT Technology invested more than 10% of turnover in R&D; continuous investment and stable R&D teams are the backbone of advanced products and extremely good service.
AVCiT provides Integrated IP-Based KVM & Video Wall Control solutions and Distributed & Fiber KVM Matrix systems for command control rooms, with revolutionary technologies such as Intuitive Video Wall Processing over IP & Dynamic KVM over IP, which greatly adds more value to the control room design.
The solutions have been widely deployed in Control Rooms, Network Operation Centers (NOC), Security Operation Centers (SOC), Emergency Operation Centers (EOC), Joint Operation Centers (JOC), Airport Operation Centers (AOC), Traffic Operation Centers (TOC), Board Rooms and Meeting Rooms, etc. in different industries, including Government, Public Security, Finance, Telecom, Energy & Utility, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Aviation, Military & Defense, Armed Force, Smart City, Broadcasting, Sea Port, Offshore and Enterprise, etc.
Their accumulated and combined expertise in control rooms, allows them to innovate and add more value to meet the diverse and growing needs of clients from different industries, including:
● Leader of LED/LCD/DLP video wall control over IP technologies
● Pioneer to develop dynamic KVM over IP technologies
● Leading market share in the AV-over-IP control room field
● Own talent to full control R&D and Production, Marketing and Sales
"It is a new start and a new challenge for AVCiT Technology after being the listed, we will continue to develop more add-value solutions according to the user requirement and trend of AV over IP, Visualization, Collaboration and High-definition Video. We will contribute to play our ultimate innovation in the digital government, digital economy, etc.," the CEO of AVCiT Technology said.
AVCiT Technology is publicly offering 25 million shares, including 25 million IPO shares offered at 21.71 CNY per share and raising funds of 543 million CNY. The post-public-offering share capital of AVCiT Technology is 100 million in total. AVCiT Technology principally engages in the research and development, production, sale and application of professional audio-visual products. In 2021, the operation income reached 236 million CNY with net profit of 96.809 million CNY.
Build Core Competitiveness, Keep Innovating and Developing
AVCiT Technology mainly focuses on developing Audio Video processing technology for display control and KVM solutions, especially AV over IP solutions. They developed ASE computing screen coding technology based on H.265, which realizes to transmit 4K@60 4:4:4 video streaming over low bandwidth in nearly original image quality and low latency; it has been applied in the amount of large-scale government projects.
During 2019 to 2021, AVCiT Technology invested more than 10% of turnover in R&D; continuous investment and stable R&D teams are the backbone of advanced products and extremely good service.
AVCiT provides Integrated IP-Based KVM & Video Wall Control solutions and Distributed & Fiber KVM Matrix systems for command control rooms, with revolutionary technologies such as Intuitive Video Wall Processing over IP & Dynamic KVM over IP, which greatly adds more value to the control room design.
The solutions have been widely deployed in Control Rooms, Network Operation Centers (NOC), Security Operation Centers (SOC), Emergency Operation Centers (EOC), Joint Operation Centers (JOC), Airport Operation Centers (AOC), Traffic Operation Centers (TOC), Board Rooms and Meeting Rooms, etc. in different industries, including Government, Public Security, Finance, Telecom, Energy & Utility, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Aviation, Military & Defense, Armed Force, Smart City, Broadcasting, Sea Port, Offshore and Enterprise, etc.
Their accumulated and combined expertise in control rooms, allows them to innovate and add more value to meet the diverse and growing needs of clients from different industries, including:
● Leader of LED/LCD/DLP video wall control over IP technologies
● Pioneer to develop dynamic KVM over IP technologies
● Leading market share in the AV-over-IP control room field
● Own talent to full control R&D and Production, Marketing and Sales
"It is a new start and a new challenge for AVCiT Technology after being the listed, we will continue to develop more add-value solutions according to the user requirement and trend of AV over IP, Visualization, Collaboration and High-definition Video. We will contribute to play our ultimate innovation in the digital government, digital economy, etc.," the CEO of AVCiT Technology said.
Contact
Guangdong AVCiT Technology Holding Co., Ltd.Contact
Alair Tse
+86-020-89301184
https://www.avcit.com
Alair Tse
+86-020-89301184
https://www.avcit.com
Multimedia
Categories