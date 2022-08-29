Bird Dog Hospitality Acquires AmericInn Hotel in Park Rapids, MN
The Name Remains, but Improvements, Expanded Job Opportunities Come With New Ownership.
Park Rapids, MN, August 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Bird Dog Hospitality finalizes its acquisition of the AmericInn Hotel in Park Rapids, MN. This two-story property in northwest Minnesota, a short drive from Itasca State Park and only 45 minutes from the Detroit Lakes area, offers 42 rooms, along with a pool and hot tub. The property is a perfect year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts and leisure travelers. Nearby amenities include:
● Bike trails
● Boating and fishing
● Hiking
● Snowmobiling
● Cross country skiing
● Charming downtown with shopping and dining
Bird Dog Hospitality will retain all team members and is already working on plans to make property improvements and drive more tourism, which will, in turn, provide additional career opportunities in the area and encourage revenue growth throughout the community. The Park Rapids AmericInn is the first Wyndham-owned property for Bird Dog and the fourteenth property in their expanding portfolio of hotel investments. Bird Dog partner Kyle Schock says, “We couldn’t be happier to become part of the Park Rapids community. Non-metro cities with robust demand drivers and a strong local culture and history are the heart of our DNA. Bird Dog Hospitality started in a community (Valentine, NE) very similar to Park Rapids, and we saw many corollaries in the people, culture, and long-term tourism and growth prospects. We’re looking forward to being a part of Park Rapids’ continued growth for years to come.”
Bird Dog Hospitality is a subsidiary of Bird Dog Equity Partners, based in Sioux Falls, SD. Bird Dog actively manages several hotels and hospitality properties in Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.
● Bike trails
● Boating and fishing
● Hiking
● Snowmobiling
● Cross country skiing
● Charming downtown with shopping and dining
Bird Dog Hospitality will retain all team members and is already working on plans to make property improvements and drive more tourism, which will, in turn, provide additional career opportunities in the area and encourage revenue growth throughout the community. The Park Rapids AmericInn is the first Wyndham-owned property for Bird Dog and the fourteenth property in their expanding portfolio of hotel investments. Bird Dog partner Kyle Schock says, “We couldn’t be happier to become part of the Park Rapids community. Non-metro cities with robust demand drivers and a strong local culture and history are the heart of our DNA. Bird Dog Hospitality started in a community (Valentine, NE) very similar to Park Rapids, and we saw many corollaries in the people, culture, and long-term tourism and growth prospects. We’re looking forward to being a part of Park Rapids’ continued growth for years to come.”
Bird Dog Hospitality is a subsidiary of Bird Dog Equity Partners, based in Sioux Falls, SD. Bird Dog actively manages several hotels and hospitality properties in Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Contact
Bird Dog HospitalityContact
Tanner Williams
605-275-3939
https://birddogequity.com
Tanner Williams
605-275-3939
https://birddogequity.com
Categories