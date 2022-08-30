All Wheels Up Working Group to Focus on In-Cabin Wheelchair Securements for Dedicated Wheelchair Spot
Frisco, TX, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- All Wheels Up (AWU), the only not-for-profit organization in the world funding and conducting research for a wheelchair spot on airplanes, announced its third working group of key stakeholders from U.S. and foreign air carriers, airplane, airplane seat and wheelchair manufacturers, regulatory agencies, and universities to address in-cabin wheelchair securements to accommodate a wheelchair spot on airplanes.
The U.S. Transportation Review Board confirmed last year in its “Final Report on the Feasibility of Wheelchair Securement Systems on Aircraft” that wheelchair securement systems are feasible for in-flight use in commercial aviation. The AWU Working Group will go in-depth into the design and engineering of in-cabin wheelchair securements and share research and innovations in the field. Speakers from the National Institute for Aviation Research from Wichita State University and London-based aviation industrial design firm PriestmanGoode will join other stakeholders from the industry.
AWU’s mission is to increase awareness for safer and more dignified accessible air travel through research and advocacy. AWU is the only organization in the world crash-testing wheelchairs and wheelchair securement systems for commercial flights, with the guidance and support of the FAA. Since 2011, the not-for-profit, led by volunteers and support by grassroots fundraising, has achieved the following:
- Funded the first proof of concept by crash testing wheelchairs and wheelchair tie downs systems to 16G dynamic testing standards of airplane seats.
- Procured wheelchair securement systems and surrogate wheelchair for testing.
- Advocated to Congress to fund a feasibility study as part of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.
- Funded multiple university research papers including two University of Washington Capstone studies (to be published in Q3 2022) providing support data for industry decisions.
Working group meetings will take place at the end of September. Commenting on the working group meetings, Michele Erwin, CEO of All Wheels Up, said:
"Accessible air travel is at a pivotal moment. We recognize that wheelchair users need and want to fly with independence and dignity in their own wheelchairs. All Wheels Up believes true accessible air travel includes a wheelchair spot on planes. The U.S. Transportation Review Board confirmed the feasibility of the wheelchair security systems and the U.S. Secretary of Transportation pledged to work toward requiring airlines to allow passengers to stay in their personal wheelchairs when they fly. At this event, all stakeholders will collectively have a voice on the next steps."
About All Wheels Up:
All Wheels Up (AWU) is the first organization in the world to fund research and development for a “wheelchair spot” on commercial airplanes. The not-for-profit organization is working with the airline carriers, airplane manufacturers, and other stakeholders to make airplanes wheelchair accessible for the millions of people who depend on them for mobility and safe seating. AWU’s mission is to increase awareness for safer and more dignified accessible air travel through research and advocacy. AWU is the first not-for-profit organization funding research and development for a wheelchair spot on planes—as well as providing community outreach through its Fly Safe Today program.
The U.S. Transportation Review Board confirmed last year in its “Final Report on the Feasibility of Wheelchair Securement Systems on Aircraft” that wheelchair securement systems are feasible for in-flight use in commercial aviation. The AWU Working Group will go in-depth into the design and engineering of in-cabin wheelchair securements and share research and innovations in the field. Speakers from the National Institute for Aviation Research from Wichita State University and London-based aviation industrial design firm PriestmanGoode will join other stakeholders from the industry.
AWU’s mission is to increase awareness for safer and more dignified accessible air travel through research and advocacy. AWU is the only organization in the world crash-testing wheelchairs and wheelchair securement systems for commercial flights, with the guidance and support of the FAA. Since 2011, the not-for-profit, led by volunteers and support by grassroots fundraising, has achieved the following:
- Funded the first proof of concept by crash testing wheelchairs and wheelchair tie downs systems to 16G dynamic testing standards of airplane seats.
- Procured wheelchair securement systems and surrogate wheelchair for testing.
- Advocated to Congress to fund a feasibility study as part of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.
- Funded multiple university research papers including two University of Washington Capstone studies (to be published in Q3 2022) providing support data for industry decisions.
Working group meetings will take place at the end of September. Commenting on the working group meetings, Michele Erwin, CEO of All Wheels Up, said:
"Accessible air travel is at a pivotal moment. We recognize that wheelchair users need and want to fly with independence and dignity in their own wheelchairs. All Wheels Up believes true accessible air travel includes a wheelchair spot on planes. The U.S. Transportation Review Board confirmed the feasibility of the wheelchair security systems and the U.S. Secretary of Transportation pledged to work toward requiring airlines to allow passengers to stay in their personal wheelchairs when they fly. At this event, all stakeholders will collectively have a voice on the next steps."
About All Wheels Up:
All Wheels Up (AWU) is the first organization in the world to fund research and development for a “wheelchair spot” on commercial airplanes. The not-for-profit organization is working with the airline carriers, airplane manufacturers, and other stakeholders to make airplanes wheelchair accessible for the millions of people who depend on them for mobility and safe seating. AWU’s mission is to increase awareness for safer and more dignified accessible air travel through research and advocacy. AWU is the first not-for-profit organization funding research and development for a wheelchair spot on planes—as well as providing community outreach through its Fly Safe Today program.
Contact
All Wheels UpContact
Kristie Kidder
303-549-2604
www.allwheelsup.org
Kristie Kidder
303-549-2604
www.allwheelsup.org
Categories