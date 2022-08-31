Podcast Premier "A Study Of Strange"
Convergent Content, LLC, releases their new podcast, "A Study Of Strange," premiering five episodes that cover some of the world's strangest unsolved mysteries.
Studio City, CA, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Convergent Content, LLC is thrilled to release their new podcast, “A Study of Strange” (www.astudyofstrange.com). “A Study of Strange” delves into the world of the unknown covering cases of unsolved crimes and unexplained occurrences. The podcast attempts to debunk common misconceptions and introduce strange tales that are typically overlooked in the genre.
Hosted by Michael May, a filmmaker and host of the true-crime, automotive-themed shows Auto/Biography and Auto/Biography: Cold Cases on Motor Trend TV. Every week, Michael shares a strange tale with a different guest and they both play a role in short reenactments throughout the episodes. Guests include entertainment industry insiders, friends, weirdos, randos, and more.
“A Study of Strange” starts off with a bang, releasing five episodes today for the premier of the podcast. Episodes include the mystery of a real locked-room murder, the story of the first spirit photographs, and a deep dive into the Biggie Smalls murder. Special guests thus far include, novelist August Norman, filmmaker Tim Donahue, and Biggie Smalls expert and documentarian, Michael Dorsey.
“I’m fascinated by mysteries and my nighttime reading always includes whatever strange story I’m into at the moment,” says Michael May. “My experience researching for TV shows has taught me that there’s always more to a story than what you think, and we want ‘A Study of Strange’ to present new information, or theories, when possible.”
To contact “A Study of Strange,” email astudyofstrange@gmail.com. To listen to the podcast, find “A Study of Strange” on Apple Podcasts or www.astudyofstrange.com.
“A Study Of Strange” is produced by Convergent Content, LLC. This is the production company’s first podcast. The Company’s focus is on creating TV, film, and audio content that breaks genre norms.
