Vesalio Announces CE Approval for New NeVa NET™, the First Integrated Clot Micro-Filtration Technology for Stroke Thrombectomy Patients

NeVa NET™ micro-filtration technology coupled with NeVa’s Drop Zone™ technology creates a one-of-a-kind stent retriever designed to capture every type of clot and maximize clot retention for fast and effective recanalization of ischemic tissue.