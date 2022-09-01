Techstars Backed Workbnb Retains Black Woman-Owned Copper & Vine for Alpha and Beta Product Launch
This black-led travel start-up, backed by Techstars - the global platform for investment and innovation, prepares to launch their highly anticipated Travel App designed by "black women."
Tulsa, OK, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Workbnb, Inc., an online travel agency just for traveling workers, eagerly names Rakia Finley, Chief Technology Officer of Record and retains Copper & Vine Studios for the final development stages of the company's marquee B2B products. The Reno, Nevada-based travel tech start-up quickly became a viable solution within the travel industry earlier this year after Skift.com's Corporate Travel editor debuted the company's first client success. However, most of the company's early traction was earned without showcasing the company's technology to the general public.
"Copper & Vine is committed to partnering with diverse start-up organizations. We believe that as the first Black-led Travel Startup, Workbnb will lead the industry and blaze the paths for other diverse businesses. This is a great brand in the making to add and bring under the Copper & Vine banner and offers potential in the markets we serve. We are proud to help them define their footprint in the Travel Business," says Rakia Finley. "Copper & Vine is honored to partner with Workbnb to develop an application to help fill the business travel industry gap. Our goal is to help black-led start-ups such as this excel in tech. The passion and black excellence exhibited by the founders are unmatched," Rakia continues.
Copper & Vine's strategic planning expertise comes at the ideal time for the Black founders since the company has received investment from the internationally recognized top-tier tech accelerator program, Techstars. The company was selected to Build in Tulsa, joined the inaugural class, and is part of the first All-Black CEO cohort in Techstar's 14-year history. Which is headquartered just blocks away from Black Wall Street.
"The housing industry is broken, and there are large segments of the population that aren't being served by existing solutions," says Tré Baker, Managing Director, Techstars Build in Tulsa. "I accepted Workbnb into the Build in Tulsa Techstars Accelerator because they fill a huge gap with traveling workers and the companies that employ them, who aren't best served by hotels or vacation rentals. This is a huge market, so even capturing a small percentage of it would be a big win for Workbnb and Techstars."
"Workbnb is seeing a high take rate plus a fast-growing waitlist is accelerating because the name Workbnb is landing well with a severely underserved niche traveler," says Yeves Perez, Workbnb's Chairman, and Chief Executive. Ms. Finley's appointment is the perfect time to guide the founders through alpha test bookings and preparation for a BETA product launch. "I'm fully aware of the power of making an impact when launching. We are not coming-to market shy nor soft. We are planning a major debut, and we're eager to show off Black-led UI design leadership and shake up the tech industry," said Perez. "Just as Apple takes pride being designed in California, Workbnb takes pride in our product being designed by black women," says Perez.
Rakia Finley is the Founding Partner at Copper & Vine Studio, an American software executive, Women in Tech Initiative Leader, full-stack developer, Salesforce MVP, mother, private investor, and philanthropist. She is best known for her work with the Obama Administration on their "Girls in STEM" initiative and continues to develop innovative technology solutions and community initiatives that promote diversity in STEM for girls of color.
The Workbnb App user interface designs are led-by Daj'Anique Staples, the company's 24-year President, board member, and co-founder, which also sets the stage for a monumental debut of app designs for the early-stage company at Techstars' demo day on November 3rd, 2022.
"The Workbnb App will be a ground-breaking tool designed to service the underdog demographic – traveling workers. Being a rental operator and a traveling worker myself, collaborating with prominent Black women in tech to build an app that will help people all over the world feels revolutionary. I am new to tech; however, this entire development process has been by far the most intriguing challenge I've ever taken on. Plus, Copper & Vine makes it easy for first-time founders to follow along," says Daj'Anique Staples, Workbnb's President.
"We could see a big ambition in the founders to be a leader in the Business Travel industry. By working with Daj and Yeves, we've been able to develop ideas to enhance the industry and make their Workbnb vision possible. Together we will follow the path toward growth and black excellence. There's a positive outlook for the year ahead, and it's been a great start for Workbnb," says Raika Finley.
Contact
Workbnb, Inc.
Yeves Perez
1-775-301-3416
workbnbapp.com
Text "Workbnb App" to 1-833-644-1906.
