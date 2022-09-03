Beach Loan Services and Pawn Announced Diamond Testing Services Available Now
Beach Loan Services and Pawn announced they buy, sell, and pawn diamonds. To provide customers with total peace of mind, they test all diamonds to determine if the diamond is genuine or synthetic. The testing service only takes a few minutes.
Stanton, CA, September 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A diamond represents an event, an engagement, the birth of a child, the generational love shared in a family, or maybe the pride felt at college graduation. A diamond represents an event, something special in the heart of the giver and receiver.
With each sparkle, cut, and detail, a diamond tells a story, and the person wearing the diamond is in as much love with the story behind the diamond as the diamond itself.
A diamond is beautiful, sparkly, and has more detail than the naked eye can see. But what if you don't know if a diamond is real? Nothing would be more infuriating than spending money on a diamond ring to discover it wasn't real.
Beach Loan Services and Pawn announced they take the guess work out of purchasing, pawning, or selling a diamond by offering a service to test all diamonds that come into their store.
Their service only takes a minute, but provides years of assurance that the diamond the owner has is genuine.
With the announcement of the testing service, a customer can buy, sell & pawn diamonds with complete peace of mind & confidence at Beach Loan Services and Pawn.
The tester they use is the latest synthetic diamond tester, and they use it to accurately appraise diamonds in order to ensure maximum cash for the borrower and affordable pricing for the purchaser. Testing takes only few minutes.
Visit Beach Loan and Pawn for all your diamond testing needs or if you have questions.
beachloanservices.com/
