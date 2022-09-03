Cal Coast Cares Foundation Educator Grants Application Deadline Extended
So Cal educators get more time to apply for grants to help with classroom projects.
San Diego, CA, September 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Area educators have additional time to apply for grants to help with classroom projects. The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has extended the deadline for 2022 grant applications to September 7. The foundation will be awarding $50,000 in grants to local educators, bringing the total amount awarded since 2017 to nearly $200,000.
The non-profit foundation awards educator grants, annually, ranging from $500 to $2,500 throughout San Diego and Riverside counties. These grants support academic projects and curriculum that advance any of the STREAM fields (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) intended to promote lifelong learning.
“Educator grants are vital in supporting student engagement and success. This funding helps teachers bring additional classroom projects and enrichment activities to life. We have seen the impact that grants have on students across all grade levels, and we will continue to support dedicated educators who are working tirelessly to encourage and inspire their students year after year,” said Todd Lane, president and CEO of Cal Coast Credit Union and Cal Coast Cares Foundation board member.
Educators in K-12 public, private or charter schools, community and state colleges/universities in San Diego or Riverside counties can submit a grant application detailing how they will utilize the funds to enhance learning and support accessibility of materials to students within their classrooms.
2021 awardee Melissa Hughes shared, “The educator grant from the Cal Coast Cares Foundation will jump start our new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Innovation Program at Southwestern College’s YES Academy. It’s important to spark our youth’s interest in STEM at an early age so that they are eager to pursue the multiple opportunities this career field extends.”
Cal Coast Cares Foundation was established by California Coast Credit Union in 2015 as a non-profit organization to give back to the community by providing scholarship opportunities for local students and grants for educators. For more information on the Cal Coast Cares Foundation or ways that you can support the foundation, visit: www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
The non-profit foundation awards educator grants, annually, ranging from $500 to $2,500 throughout San Diego and Riverside counties. These grants support academic projects and curriculum that advance any of the STREAM fields (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) intended to promote lifelong learning.
“Educator grants are vital in supporting student engagement and success. This funding helps teachers bring additional classroom projects and enrichment activities to life. We have seen the impact that grants have on students across all grade levels, and we will continue to support dedicated educators who are working tirelessly to encourage and inspire their students year after year,” said Todd Lane, president and CEO of Cal Coast Credit Union and Cal Coast Cares Foundation board member.
Educators in K-12 public, private or charter schools, community and state colleges/universities in San Diego or Riverside counties can submit a grant application detailing how they will utilize the funds to enhance learning and support accessibility of materials to students within their classrooms.
2021 awardee Melissa Hughes shared, “The educator grant from the Cal Coast Cares Foundation will jump start our new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Innovation Program at Southwestern College’s YES Academy. It’s important to spark our youth’s interest in STEM at an early age so that they are eager to pursue the multiple opportunities this career field extends.”
Cal Coast Cares Foundation was established by California Coast Credit Union in 2015 as a non-profit organization to give back to the community by providing scholarship opportunities for local students and grants for educators. For more information on the Cal Coast Cares Foundation or ways that you can support the foundation, visit: www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Christine Lee
858-636-3083
www.calcoastcu.org
Christine Lee
858-636-3083
www.calcoastcu.org
Categories