Uptech Has Released App Development Cost Calculator
Discover the cost of developing your dream app within minutes with their new app development cost calculator.
San Francisco, CA, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Uptech, an award-winning design and development company, has released an app development cost calculator. This tool will help users estimate the cost of developing an app within minutes – no outsourcing vendor is needed.
It can be difficult, if not impossible, to determine the exact cost of developing an app without first getting a quote from a development team. The most apparent reason for using an app development cost calculator is that it gives a quick estimate of an app cost. But there are more benefits.
An app development cost calculator can be helpful for businesses who are trying to decide whether or not it's worth investing in an app or to determine if it's worth paying more for certain services. Here are some other reasons why people use an app development calculator today:
● To learn more about the outsourcing company's hours and decide if their services fit within target.
● To get detailed info regarding what the application should look like and know exactly what needs to be done for each feature to be implemented.
● To estimate how many hours it would take to complete specific tasks such as admin dashboard, must-have features and nice-to-have features.
● To determine the right team needed for the project because the number of developers or designers working on it will affect its cost.
The Uptech app development calculator is designed to be a simple, fast way to calculate the cost of an app. When users enter specific information about their project in the calculator, it estimates the project costs within minutes. Here is how it works:
1st –Domain selection: When choosing a domain, users can select from the pre-approved options or provide a custom domain for their app.
2nd –Platform choice: The next step is to choose the platform(s) the app will be built on (iOS app, an Android app, or a web app)
3rd – Project scope: This is where users must determine which features are must-haves and which are nice-to-haves.
4th – Technical complexity requirements: Here is where users select security requirements and other technical aspects of the app, such as third-party APIs.
5th – Design requirements: Here, users can choose from Uptech's designs or request a custom design. They can also get an "I'll provide the design" option.
Finally, users must provide an email address to receive a detailed app cost estimate in their inbox.
Uptech developed the app cost calculator to help businesses consider all the factors needed for a reasonable estimate. "It is important to remember that there's no one-size-fits-all answer for determining the cost of an app," said Olga Galik, business developer at Uptech. "Each project is unique. So we recommend speaking with the Uptech sales team once users have used the app cost calculator."
