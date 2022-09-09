Carolina One Real Estate Partners with Leading Tech Company Adfenix
Charleston, SC, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For over 50 years, esteemed real estate firm Carolina One has established itself as an industry trailblazer, helping customers in the Metro Charleston, South Carolina area with their real estate needs.
A partnership with world-leading technology company, Adfenix sees them solidify their commitment to a cutting-edge digital approach that will serve brokers and sellers with results-oriented technology designed exclusively for the real estate industry.
Adfenix US Director Philip Hegge has been working closely with Philip Cheves, Director of Marketing at Caroline One, to ensure that the partnership continues to cement the Carolina One brand as an innovative market leader.
Hegge says, “I speak for all of Adfenix when I say that we’re incredibly excited to partner with Carolina One Real Estate. In the industry, they are known as a progressive innovator, whose relentless focus on results for their customers embodies everything they do.”
Cheves continues, “We constantly search for new and innovative ways to bring new dimensions of value to our customers. Our partnership with Adfenix represents the next milestone in that journey as we continue to enhance our digital toolbox of services.”
Carolina One Real Estate is a full service real estate firm located in Charleston, SC. The company has been the leader in this market for decades. With over 1,000 sales associates in 15 sales offices, Carolina One has delivered exceptional results for thousands of residential home buyers and sellers, Property Management Services, Vacation Rentals, Commercial Real Estate Services and Mortgage Services, as well as a fully Relocation Department.
Contact:
Philip Hegge
US Director, Adfenix
philip@adfenix.com
+46 76-797 87 19
Philip Cheves
Director of Marketing, Carolina One Real Estate
marketing@carolinaone.com
843.202.2054
